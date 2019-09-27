Here’s how Princess Beatrice’s royal engagement photos compare to Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Princess Eugenie’s

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source Anwar Hussein/Getty Images, Princess Eugenie, Anwar Hussein/ Getty Images

Princess Beatrice of York is engaged to businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple released official engagement photos on Thursday, which were taken by Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie.

Beatrice’s pictures instantly stand apart from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and even Eugenie’s photos, as all three royals held engagement photo calls with profressional photographers.

The pose in the photos, however, is similar to what we’ve seen in the past.

Princess Beatrice of York just got engaged to her boyfriend of one year, businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple released official photos to mark the announcement on Instagram, and one thing that stands out immediately is Beatrice’s modern approach to the pictures.

Beatrice – who is technically a “blood princess” as the daughter of Prince Andrew – opted out of an official photo call.

Unlike Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, she chose not to have a professional photographer take the pictures., instead having her sister Eugenie capture the moment.

However, there are other ways in which Beatrice and Mozzi’s engagement photos are quite similar to other royals before them.

Here’s how Beatrice’s photos compare to Middleton, Markle, and Eugenie’s.

Unlike Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice had a member of the royal family take her official engagement pictures.

source Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace

Princess Eugenie posted the photos of Beatrice and her new fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to Instagram.

“Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Ed,” Eugenie wrote.

“It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. ???? by me!!”

However, the couple has no plans to reveal the location of their engagement photo shoot, a palace spokesperson told Insider.

As future heir to the throne, Prince William’s engagement to Kate Middleton in 2010 was far more high profile. The pair held an official photo call at St James’ Palace in London.

Similarly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement photos were taken at their former residence, Kensington Palace, in November 2017. At least 100 members of the press attended, according to royal photographer Tim Rooke.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Rooke told Hello! Magazine that Harry and Markle’s photo call was “much bigger” than William and Middleton’s.

Princess Eugenie got engaged to Jack Brooksbank just two months later. The pair had their photos taken at the Picture Gallery in Buckingham Palace.

As far as the engagement ring, with Beatrice, the palace released a close-up shot of the rock, which experts estimate to be worth up to $100,000.

source Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace

Middleton, meanwhile, was so nervous when showing her ring, that William had to hold her hand to stop it from shaking.

source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Markle showed no sign of nerves on her big day, as she and Harry waved confidently to the cameras.

caption Markle may need to work on her royal wave. source Chris Jackson/Getty

One thing Beatrice and Mozzi’s photos had in common with other royal engagement pictures was this signature pose.

source Princess Eugenie

Middleton and William shared a similar knowing look during their own photo call…

source Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

… as did Harry and Markle.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This photo of Eugenie and Brooksbank is also similar. Like Mozzi with Beatrice, Brooksbank wrapped a protective arm around Eugenie’s waist.

Beatrice’s choice of dress was also similar to her sister’s. Like Eugenie — who wore this $5,000 Erdem dress — Beatrice opted for a floral design.

Beatrice’s dress from Zimerman came at a much cheaper price tag, at just $695.

Middleton’s $530 blue Issa wrap dress was a perfect choice to match with her ring. The dress sold out less than 24 hours after the photos were released.

Meanwhile, Markle’s now iconic Line wrap coat also came to $530. The coat later became so popular that the brand named the design after her.

caption Even Markle can’t stop staring at her engagement ring. source Chris Jackson/Getty

