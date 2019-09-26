Princess Beatrice’s sister Eugenie took her stunning engagement photos

caption Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. source Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice of York is engaged, and her younger sister Eugenie took some stunning photos to mark the occasion.

Prince Andrew’s daughter will marry businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, it was announced on Thursday.

The photos show Beatrice and Mozzi cuddling and looking into each other’s eyes, while showing off the ring.

The pair got engaged while vacationing in Italy earlier this month, Buckingham Palace said.

Princess Eugenie appears to be over the moon that her sister, Princess Beatrice, is engaged – and she even took the photos that marked the occasion.

The Queen’s granddaughter, who is ninth in line to the British throne, will marry businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.

Although little has been unveiled about the big day, Beatrice changed things up by having her younger sister take her official engagement photos instead of hiring a royal photographer.

“Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Ed,” Eugenie wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. ???? by me!!

Beatrice wore a $734 floral dress by Zimmermann in the photos, showing off her ring as she cuddled her husband-to-be.

source Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace

Although the location of the photos has not been disclosed, it could likely be one of the Queen’s residences, which has been a traditional choice for other royal engagement photos.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

source Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace

The couple engaged earlier this month while on vacation in Italy, just a year after they officially started dating.

The Duke and Duchess of York released a joint statement celebrating the news, calling Mozzi a “completely devoted friend and loyal young man.”

“We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edordo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride,” they said.

“We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and a loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

