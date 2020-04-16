Princess Beatrice has officially canceled her May wedding ceremony and reception, and isn’t ‘even thinking about’ rescheduling yet

caption Princess Beatrice officially canceled her May wedding reception on Thursday. source Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace

Princess Beatrice officially canceled her May wedding ceremony on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi canceled their Buckingham Palace reception in March, but they had considered going forward with a small ceremony until now.

“There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time,” a spokesperson for the couple told People.

caption Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, canceled their Buckingham Palace reception in March. source David M. Benett/ Getty Images

Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had previously canceled their May 29 wedding reception, but the ceremony was “under review” until now, with the couple considering holding a smaller event at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace.

The couple currently have no plans to reschedule the wedding.

“They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time,” the same spokesperson for the couple noted to People. “There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet.”

The news of the cancelation comes after Boris Johnson announced the UK would continue its lockdown for three more weeks.

caption The UK will be on lockdown for three more weeks. source Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor / Getty Images

In recent weeks, the Palace has been canceling all events with large groups of people, and Queen Elizabeth is self-isolating at Windsor Castle.

The royal family is reportedly healthy at this time, as Prince Charles recently recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus in March.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace told Insider that the palace had “nothing to add” to its previous statement on Beatrice’s wedding, first released on March 18, when asked for comment on the cancelation.

Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.

They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.