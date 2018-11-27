Princess Beatrice reportedly started seeing her new boyfriend 4 months after he left his ex-fiancée, with whom he has a son

caption Princess Beatrice is reportedly dating Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi. source Paul Hackett/Reuters

Princess Beatrice is said to be dating businessman Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi.

Edo reportedly split from his fiancée and the mother of his child Dara Huang six months ago and started dating Beatrice in September 2018.

Edo’s ex’s mother Lily Huang told the Daily Mail that the situation “has broken [her] to bits.”

Princess Beatrice may have gone stag to her sister Eugenie’s September 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank, but she was rumored to be seeing someone at the time. Sources told The Mirror that the 30-year-old princess has been dating longtime family friend and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since September.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Edoardo, who goes by “Edo,” very recently broke up with his fiancée Dara Huang, an American-born architect and designer. The pair has a 2-year-old son.

According to the Daily Mail, Edo, 35, split with Dara, 37, six months ago, but Dara’s mother Lily Huang only learned of it recently.

“I think Dara was hiding it from me,” Lily told the Daily Mail. “She didn’t want me to be sad. I am shocked.”

Dara’s mother said her daughter was reportedly sleeping on her friend’s couch as she looked for a new apartment. Meanwhile, Dara’s son stayed with his father in their former apartment. It’s unclear if their living arrangements have since changed.

Edo and Dara reportedly split a few months before the property developer is said to have started dating Beatrice

caption Edo and Beatrice have known each other for years. source Shutterstock

Although their families have been friends for years, the Daily Beast reported that Edo and Beatrice have only been dating since September, about four months after Dara and Edo reportedly split sometime in May. Prior to this, Beatrice and Uber executive Dave Clark ended their 10-year relationship in 2016.

A source close to Beatrice told the Daily Beast that the princess would never interfere in another couple’s relationship. “She would never allow herself to break into another couple’s happiness, especially if there was a small child,” the source told the publication.

Edo and Beatrice are family friends

The Daily Mail reports that Edo’s stepfather Christopher once employed Beatrice’s mom Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson as a secretary at his PR firm long before she married Prince Andrew. According to People, Beatrice and her parents attended Christopher’s funeral in 2011.

If Beatrice and Edo get married, she would be the first of the new generation of royals to have a stepchild

When Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, after Princess Diana’s death, he became a stepdad to Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles and the duchess became the stepmother of Princes William and Harry. So, if Beatrice were to marry Edo, she wouldn’t be the first royal to have stepchildren, but she would be the first amongst her cousins to do so.

