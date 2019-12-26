13 of Princess Charlotte’s most adorable moments from Christmas at Sandringham

caption Princess Charlotte curtsied to the Queen when her car drove by the church on Christmas morning. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte may be a toddler, but she’s already been dubbed one of the sassiest royals, partly because of her adorable facial expressions and regal waves that have captured the hearts of many.

Insider rounded up Princess Charlotte’s most photo-worthy moments from the family’s Christmas morning in Sandringham on Wednesday.

After church, Princess Charlotte followed her mom’s example by curtsying at the Queen as she drove by.

caption Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The young princess stood with a poised facial expression following her ladylike gesture.

caption Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

To make the whole curtsy display even more precious, Princess Charlotte’s dark-green coat perfectly coordinated with her mom’s hat and clutch.

caption Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019. source Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

After curtsying to the Queen, the princess followed her mother’s lead by politely shaking hands with the priest.

caption Princess Charlotte shakes hands with a priest on Christmas Day. source The Royal Family Channel/YouTube

The brother-sister duo patiently waited on the church steps while the adults finished up their well-wishes.

caption Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019. source UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Moments after, Prince William and Kate Middleton led Prince George and Princess Charlotte to greet fans outside the church.

caption Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day. source Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Charlotte didn’t let go of her mom’s hand.

caption Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019. source KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx

The princess looked adorably bashful as her mom chatted with crowds outside the church.

source BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

After waiting patiently, it was her turn to be introduced.

caption Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019. source UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

The princess was gifted what appears to be a blow-up flamingo toy, and she seemed to happily carry it around.

caption Princess Charlotte greets crowds waiting outside the church in Sandringham. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The hot-pink flamingo made many photo appearances from the family’s Christmas Day greetings.

caption Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019. source UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte may sometimes appear shy around the cameras …

caption Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019. source UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

… but the poised royal always knows when to sneak in a quick wave.