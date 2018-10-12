12 times Princess Charlotte and Prince George stole the show at Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday.

The couple’s royal wedding was full of touching highlights including Eugenie’s decision to show off the scar from her corrective scoliosis surgery, Brooksbank’s heart-melting words when he saw his soon-to-be wife walking down the aisle, and Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s rare display of public affection.

As usual, throughout the day, William and Middleton’s two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, stole the show with their playful posing and waving.

Below, see 12 of the young royals’ most adorable moments from Eugenie and Brookbank’s wedding.

Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, were both in Eugenie’s wedding party.

The two were joined by Savannah and Isla Philips (the daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips); Mia Tindall (the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall); Maud Windsor (Princess Eugenie’s goddaughter); Theodora Williams (the daughter of musician Robbie Williams and actress Ayda Field; and Louis de Givenchy (the son of Olivier de Givenchy, a JP Morgan executive, and his wife, Zoe).

Princess Charlotte briefly lost her balance while walking up the stairs of St. George’s Chapel.

Page boy Louis de Givenchy also stumbled on the stairs, but both children recovered quickly.

Charlotte and Louis weren’t the only attendees to battle the windy weather. Everyone from Cara Delevingne to Princess Beatrice had to hold onto their hats to keep them from flying away.

As guests waited for Eugenie to arrive at the church, Prince George was spotted joking around with Savannah Phillips.

Savannah, 7, made headlines back in June when she playfully put her hands over George’s mouth as the royal family sang the national anthem at Trooping the Colour.

At one point, George covered his mouth with his hands.

The young prince and his second cousin looked like they were having a ball.

The prince also puffed air into his cheeks at one point.

Prince George looked amused the entire time.

Charlotte and George held hands with Savannah as Eugenie’s wedding party walked down the aisle.

Accompanied by her father, the Duke of York, Eugenie then walked down the aisle in a stunning wedding gown with a fitted bodice, full skirt, and low back.

The design was a custom creation by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos – the duo behind Pilotto’s namesake label – who made the dress “layer by layer.”

Eugenie later wore the same dress to her evening reception at the Royal Lodge.

Following Eugenie and Brooksbank’s nuptial ceremony, Princess Charlotte waved to the public outside the church.

Earlier this year, the young princess stole the show when she waved to crowds outside the hospital where her new baby brother, Prince Louis, had just been born.

The young royal took a break from waving to cover her face with her hand.

The other page boys and bridesmaids waved to onlookers as well.

Charlotte also posed with her hand on top of her head.

In May, the princess showed off her signature wave at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, too.

Meanwhile, George stood behind Isla Phillips but kept poking his head out to glance over her shoulder.

Photographers caught the prince playfully leaning sideways on the steps of the church.

At one point, George seemed to stare directly into one photographer’s camera while raising his eyebrows.

Getty Images and royal family photographer Chris Jackson recently shared his favorite picture of Prince George with INSIDER.

Princess Charlotte kept waving to the public even as she departed from St. George’s Chapel.

