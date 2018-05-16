Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be bridesmaid and page boy in the royal wedding — here’s who else made the list

source Chris Jackson / Getty

Kensington Palace announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have six bridesmaids and four page boys, including George and Charlotte.

The children of the Mulroneys, a prominent Canadian couple who are friends with Markle, also made the cut.

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be bridesmaid and page boy in Saturday’s royal wedding – and they’re not alone.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose six bridesmaids and four page boys, and all of them are under 10 years old.

Here’s the full of bridesmaids:

Princess Charlotte, who is three.

Florence van Cutsem, Prince Harry’s goddaughter, who’s also three.

Zalie Warren, another of Harry’s godddaughters, who is two.

Remi Litt, Markle’s goddaughter, who is six.

Rylan Litt, another of Markle’s goddaughters, who is seven.

Ivy Mulroney, whose parents are friends with Markle. She is four.

And the page boys:

Prince George, who is four.

Jasper Dyer, Prince Harry’s godson, who is six.

Brian Mulroney, Ivy’s brother, who’s seven.

John Mulroney, Brian and Ivy’s brother, who’s also seven.

The Mulroneys, a fashion stylist and TV host, are a prominent Canadian couple, and close friends of Markle.

Details about what the bridesmaids and page boys will wear will be revealed on Saturday. The ceremony starts at midday (UK time) at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The news comes as reports suggest Meghan’s dad is no longer attending the wedding, the third reversal in just over 24 hours on a question that has thrown the wedding plans into chaos.

Here’s everything you need to know about the wedding, including what time it starts where you live and how you can watch it live.