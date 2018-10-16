Princess Charlotte stole the show in a heartwarming photo from Princess Eugenie’s wedding

caption Princess Charlotte was at the center of Princess Eugenie’s latest wedding-related Instagram post. source Getty/Andrew Matthews

Princess Eugenie shared a behind-the-scenes shot on Instagram from her wedding.

In the photo, Princess Charlotte can’t contain her laughter – and everyone around her looks almost as happy as she does.

This photo, like all the other photos of this royal wedding, was taken by photographer Alex Bramall.

Gorgeous event photography is a formidable skill – but sometimes a candid tells the story of the day perfectly, as evidenced by this snap from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding.

The internet can’t get enough of the candid photo, which was posted to Eugenie’s Instagram on Tuesday. The shot was taken by Alex Bramall, who took all the royal photos on the day.

You can see the newlyweds, as well as Prince George, Maud Windsor, Theodora Williams, Louis de Givenchy, and Savannah and Isla Phillips sharing in the sweet moment.

Princess Charlotte stole the show, sitting front and center, laughing and grinning at Princess Eugenie

This isn’t the first time Princess Charlotte has drawn attention with adorable antics: She tripped while walking up with stairs at Friday’s wedding, and she and George stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May. She also made headlines when going to meet her baby brother, Louis, for the first time by giving a royal wave.

Eugenie thanked everyone involved with her wedding with the following caption:

“Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together.”

Royal fans sent the newlyweds well-wishes and couldn’t help but comment on Charlotte sitting front and center in the sweet snap

“Such a beautiful day and sooo cute picture with everyone around you and Jack laughing. Cute Miss Charlotte,” one user wrote.

“This is a beautiful photo – wishing for you and your husband a wonderful journey together,” another wrote.

“Such a beautiful photo, it sums up the happy, loving wedding day … not to mention how stunningly beautiful the bride was,” another wrote.

