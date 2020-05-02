Princess Charlotte is often compared to a young Prince William, but fans are saying she looks just like one of her distant relatives

caption Lady Sarah Chatto, circa 1969 (left); Princess Charlotte during the family’s Christmas celebration in 2019 (right). source Bettmann/Contributor; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte, the middle child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, turned 5 on Saturday.

Kate Middleton captured new photos of Princess Charlotte, which show her helping to deliver food in the community.

Many fans of the British royal family have pointed out Princess Charlotte’s uncanny resemblance to her dad, Prince William, when he was young.

Shortly after the new pictures of Princess Charlotte were released, fans pointed out that the young royal looks similar to one of her older cousins, Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of the late Princess Margaret.

Princess Charlotte turned 5 years old on Saturday, and with her birthday came a new round of royal photographs taken by Kate Middleton herself.

In the photos that were released to mark her birthday, Princess Charlotte is shown helping her family deliver packages of meals to people in need. The young royal also posed for a formal portrait, which was also taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

caption Princess Charlotte helped deliver food parcels to isolated pensioners. source The Duchess of Cambridge via Reuters

Photos of Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are often compared to pictures of Prince William from when he was around the same age.

Prince William once even confused a childhood photo of himself for a picture of his daughter.

However, Princess Charlotte’s latest birthday portraits have brought to light another royal lookalike – one of her older cousins, Lady Sarah Chatto.

caption Lady Sarah Chatto, pictured circa 1969. source Bettmann / Contributor; The Duchess of Cambridge via Reuters

Lady Sarah Chatto is the only daughter of the late Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister. This makes Lady Sarah Chatto a niece of the Queen, and a second cousin of Princess Charlotte.

Above, a photo from around 1969 shows a young Lady Sarah Chatto (then Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones) with her brother, Viscount Linley.

Princess Charlotte looked especially similar to her cousin when she wore a similar green coat and even, ironically, had her hair styled in a similar fashion during the family’s Christmas celebrations in 2019.

source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Other photos of young Lady Sarah Chatto resemble Princess Charlotte’s signature cheeky facial expressions and bashful waves.

caption Lady Sarah Chatto (right), circa 1969. source Ray Bellisario/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

Another interesting detail about the two distant cousins is that Lady Sarah Chatto’s birthday is May 1, and Princess Charlotte’s birthday is May 2. The cousins are some 51 years apart in age, but photos of the two taken around the same time of their lives have some pretty uncanny similarities.

In addition to Lady Sarah Chatto and Prince William, pictures of Princess Charlotte have also been compared to childhood photos of her great-grandma Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana.