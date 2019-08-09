Someone filmed Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out at fans after Kate Middleton tried to get her to wave to them

caption Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stuck out her tongue at onlookers during The King’s Cup on Thursday. source Splash News

As Prince William and Kate Middleton went head-to-head in a charity sailing contest on Thursday, it was the couple’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, who impressed the crowds most.

Fans gathered to watch the duke and duchess face off in The King’s Cup regatta off England’s Isle of Wight, an event which took place to raise money for their patronages.

Before the race began, the royals waved to those who had turned up to watch. As Middleton tried to encourage Charlotte to do the same, however, she stuck out her tongue instead.

Middleton, along with the crowd, couldn’t help but laugh at the adorable moment.

Watch it for yourself in the clip below:

She's back at it again! #PrincessCharlotte stuck her tongue out for the media after watching her parents compete in the King’s Cup Regatta today. ???? pic.twitter.com/TJu825hPeN — InStyle (@InStyle) August 8, 2019

Fans on Twitter seemed to approve of her behaviour, too, as one person replied, “She’s definitely Prince Harry’s niece.” Meanwhile, another commented, “Literally, how a true princess should act.”

Another fan joked: “I want to be Princess Charlotte when I grow up.”

It’s become a signature pose for the royal, who was spotted sticking her tongue out at onlookers before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding last year.

Prince George also proved popular with fans at the event, as the 6-year-old looked the part in a captain’s hat.

The couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis, didn’t appear in the photos. The one-year-old has only been seen in public several times since his birth.

He made his first appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade for the Queen’s birthday in June. But, like his big sister, the prince seemed royally unimpressed by the waiting crowds.