This is why Princess Charlotte’s children won’t have royal titles

Princess Charlotte celebrates her third birthday on Wednesday.

Last week, she helped welcome a new brother – Prince Louis – into the family.

She remains fourth in line to the throne despite the fact the new royal is a boy.

However, while she is a Princess, it is unlikely her children will ever have royal titles.

To be a British Princess, you need to be born the daughter of a prince, or you have to marry one.

Princess Charlotte celebrates her third birthday on Wednesday, just over a week after welcoming her new brother Prince Louis into the family.

Thanks to a law put in place back in 2015, Princess Charlotte remains fourth in line to the throne, despite the fact the new royal is a boy. She falls behind Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George, due to birth order.

However, while Charlotte is certainly a Princess, her children are unlikely to ever have royal titles, despite the fact that Prince George will carry on the royal lineage when he has children.

According to Town & Country, there are only two ways to become a British Princess: You either need to be born the daughter of a prince (or the British sovereign), or you have to marry one.

In the same fashion, grandchildren born to the sons of the monarch receive the title of Prince or Princess, but those born to the daughters of a monarch don’t.

Lucy Hume, associate director of Debrett’s, told Town & Country: “Royal titles are inherited through sons, so if Princess Charlotte has children they would not automatically inherit the titles ‘HRH,’ ‘Prince,’ or ‘Princess.'”

This is why the daughters of Prince Andrew are princesses, while Zara Philips, daughter of Princess Anne, is not.