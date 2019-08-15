A Princess Cruises passenger died after falling overboard, and investigators are reportedly trying to figure out if she was murdered

caption Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess ship. source Princess Cruises

A Princess Cruises passenger fell from the 11th deck of the Sun Princess cruise ship and died on Friday, the Taiwanese news agency CNA reported.

The Taiwan Coast Guard is reportedly trying to determine if foul play contributed to the passenger’s death.

The agency told CNN that the matter is still under investigation. CNN’s story was last updated on Thursday morning.

Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, and the Taiwan Coast Guard could not be reached for comment.

The passenger, a 41-year-old Taiwanese woman, was first discovered missing Friday morning local time, according to CNA’s report. Her body was reportedly found about an hour later, and she was declared dead after being brought back on board.

Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. The cruise line told CNN the woman jumped from the ship.

The Taiwan Coast Guard could not be reached for comment.

The cruise began in Keelung, Taiwan, and traveled to Okinawa, Japan, according to CNA.

