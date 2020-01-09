Princess Diana’s former chef says she would be ‘furious’ at Prince Harry for being ‘so manipulated’ into leaving royal life

caption Princess Diana wouldn’t be happy with the couple’s decision to leave royal life, according to a former employee. source Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Princess Diana‘s former chef says “she would have been furious” that Prince Harry had been “so manipulated” into leaving royal life behind.

Darren McGrady, who worked for the royal family from 1982 until 1997, sent out a series of tweets on Thursday after the news broke that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step down as senior royals.

“People saying Princess Diana would be proud don’t know Princess Diana,” he wrote. “She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated #SadDay.”

People saying Princess Diana would be proud don't know Princess Diana. She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated #SadDay — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) January 8, 2020

Although McGrady didn’t directly say who he felt Harry is being manipulated by, he accused Markle of never wanting to be part of the royal family in another tweet.

“Meghan never wanted to be Royal. Meghan wanted to be famous. Meghan is famous! It’s all about Meghan!” he wrote.

Meghan never wanted to be Royal. Meghan wanted to be famous. Meghan is famous! It's all about Meghan! https://t.co/SNAij6yWz7 — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) January 8, 2020

In a follow-up Tweet, he wrote: “I remember Princess Diana in the kitchen at Kensington Palace talking about ‘her boys’ … ‘William is deep like his father. Harry is an airhead like me’ I guess she nailed it.”

I remember Princess Diana in the kitchen at Kensington Palace talking about "her boys" … "William is deep like his father. Harry is an airhead like me" I guess she nailed it. — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) January 9, 2020

The duke and duchess announced the news on Instagram, where they said they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Although the couple said they will “continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” it appears they may not have been given the monarch’s blessing to leave their roles.

A statement from Her Majesty’s office, obtained by Insider, reads: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

“Even in her darkest hour Princess Diana respected The Queen,” McGrady wrote. “She would have been so mad with Harry right now.”

Even in her darkest hour Princess Diana respected The Queen. She would have been so mad with Harry right now. — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) January 9, 2020

The BBC reports that no other member of the royal family was consulted before the decision was made.

Read more:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced they’re taking a ‘step back’ from the royal family after months of rumors

It doesn’t look like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the Queen’s blessing to ‘step back’ from royal life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry explain on their website why they’re pulling away from royal life, and it has to do with money and the British press