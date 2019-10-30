Princess Diana’s former butler says he no longer has a cell phone after he was a ‘target’ of phone hacking alongside Prince Harry

Princess Diana’s former butler and close confidant Paul Burrell recently filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mirror over claims of phone hacking.

Burrell, who says he no longer carries a cell phone, told Insider that Diana warned him of phone hacking before her death, sharing that she was concerned her phone was being tapped. “ I didn’t realize I was a victim too,” Burrell told us.

Burrell’s case comes in the wake of Prince Harry’s recent lawsuits against the Sun and the Daily Mirror over claims of “illegal interception of voicemail messages.” The case is believed to be in reference to phone calls from the early 2000s.

Diana’s former lover James Hewitt has also filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mirror over claims of phone hacking.

Princess Diana’s former butler and longtime confidant Paul Burrell, 61, has filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mirror over claims of phone hacking, according to The Guardian.

Burrell is accusing the British tabloid of intercepting his voicemail messages.

‘Diana warned me before she died,’ Burrell told Insider, speaking of the phone-hacking allegations

In a recent interview with Insider, Burrell said that Diana was certain her phones were being tapped. She was convinced the media was intercepting her calls before her death, according to Burrell.

He told us that he shrugged off her concerns at the time, thinking it was impossible. But now he told us he believes “she was right.”

caption Burrell told Insider that Princess Diana believed her phone was being tapped before her death. source Kimimasa Mayama/Reuters

“Before the princess’s death and after, I had a mobile phone. I don’t have one today,” Burrell said. “And that’s because the media were hacking my mobile phone, alongside Harry’s.”

Burrell didn’t say when he believes the alleged interception took place, though he said he believes his phone was hacked both before and after Diana died.

He thinks he was a “target” because of his close relationship to Diana, about which he wrote a memoir entitled “A Royal Duty.”

Prince William and Prince Harry were upset about the book at the time, releasing a statement condemning its publication: “We cannot believe that Paul, who was entrusted with so much, could abuse his position in such a cold and overt betrayal. It was not only deeply painful for the two of us but also for everyone else affected.”

The full statement is available on the Guardian.

“If they wanted to know a story about Diana, where would they go? Who was the closest source?” Burrell said, speaking of the British tabloids. “Well, her son, and her closest confidant, of course.”

“I didn’t realize I was a victim too,” he added.

Prince Harry recently filed lawsuits against two British tabloids over claims of phone hacking

Earlier this month, Harry sued both the Sun and the Daily Mirror over claims of phone hacking.

Details about the case have not been released, but a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed the legal proceedings in a statement to Insider.

“We can confirm that Claims have been filed on behalf of The Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages. Given the Particulars of the Claims are not yet public, we can offer no further comment at this time,” the statement reads.

caption Prince Harry recently sued two British tabloids over claims of phone hacking. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

No other details have been released to the public, though legal sources suggested to the Guardian that Harry’s case is likely in reference to calls from the 2000s.

Meghan Markle has filed a separate lawsuit against Associated Newspapers over claims that it published a private letter between her and her father. The duchess also recently expressed frustration with the way she has been covered by the British press since she became a mother.

Diana’s former lover James Hewitt has also filed a suit against the Daily Mirror over claims of phone hacking

Hewitt was Diana’s riding instructor, and she admitted to having an affair and falling in love with him in a television interview in 1995.

British tabloids have often suspected that Hewitt is Harry’s birth father, though Hewitt routinely denies this, according to Vanity Fair. Hewitt wrote a book about his relationship with Diana after her death.

The Guardian reported that Hewitt filed his case against the Daily Mirror at the same time Burrell did. No other details have been released to the public about Hewitt’s allegations.

caption Princess Diana’s former lover James Hewitt has also filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mirror over claims of phone hacking. source Mirrorpix / Contributor / Getty Images

Speaking of Hewitt to Insider, Burrell said he sneaked the former polo player into High Grove House for a “romantic weekend with the princess” when he was in her service.

“I brought him in the boot of my car,” he said, hiding Hewitt from castle security to ensure the relationship remained a secret.

The relationship between Hewitt and Diana “ended in tears,” according to Burrell.

Insider was unable to reach James Hewitt for comment.