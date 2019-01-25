Everything we know so far about ‘Princess Diaries 3’

caption The first “Princess Diaries” movie came out 18 years ago. source Buena Vista Pictures

On Thursday, Anne Hathaway unveiled more information about a third “Princess Diaries” movie

On “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” she confirmed Julie Andrews was onboard for the sequel

A script has been floating around since 2017

“The Princess Diaries” is a landmark movie. Simultaneously bringing Julie Andrews out of retirement and introducing the world to Anne Hathaway, it’s hard to find anyone in their 20s who didn’t watch this movie dozens of times growing up.

It’s been 15 years since the 2004 sequel “Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement,” Anne Hathaway has won an Oscar, and all fans have been getting is breadcrumbs regarding a “Princess Diaries 3”. Until now.

On Thursday, during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Hathaway confirmed all the information that has leaked out over the past couple of years. Here’s everything we know so far about “The Princess Diaries 3.”

The idea was inspired by late director Garry Marshall.

caption Garry Marshall. source Getty

In Spring of 2016, Garry Marshall, who directed the first two “Princess Diaries” movies, told People magazine that he, Anne Hathaway, and Julie Andrews were discussing the third film. Following the death of Marshall in 2016, these plans were sent into limbo. However, in early 2017, Andrews told BuzzFeed, that both she and Hathaway would be “very happy” to do another movie.

The script has been ready since 2017.

caption Hathaway confirmed that there was a script. source Bravo

Later in 2017, after reports had been circulating for a few months, Meg Cabot, writer of the “Princess Diaries” novels, confirmed the existence of a “Princess Diaries 3” script with Entertainment Weekly. At the time Cabot said it was “kind of a tribute” to Marshall, but not much else was known.

In Thursday’s interview, Hathaway confirmed that “there is a script for a third movie.”

It is a direct sequel to the last movie and is not following the books.

caption The script isn’t based on the book. source Disney Screen Caps

In Cabot’s interview with EW, she did give further details regarding the contents of the script that is in the works.

“It’s really more following the movie than the books,” Cabot said.

Hathaway said Julie Andrews is confirmed to return.

caption Julie Andrews. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After announcing the script, Anne Hathaway confirmed that Julie Andrews is definitely on board for a third “Princess Diaries.”

“I want to do it,” she said, “Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

“It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” Hathaway added. “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

There is no director yet chosen.

caption It will likely be a little bit of time before the third movie comes out. source IMDb/Walt Disney Pictures

While Hathaway confirmed Debra Martin Chase as a producer, no director has yet been announced to replace Marshall.

It’s possible Martin Chase, Hathaway, and Andrews have someone in mind, but until they announce it, “Princess Diaries 3” is likely not even going into pre-production. But maybe they know more than they are letting on. Even if shooting starts any day now, it will likely be many months (or years) until we see a release date.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.