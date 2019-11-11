THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Princess Diaries’ movies 18 years later

caption Anne Hathaway was 18 years old when she played Mia in “The Princess Diaries.” source Disney and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Disney’s two movie adaptations of Meg Cabot’s book series “The Princess Diaries” are among the most iconic live-action films from the early 2000s era of filmmaking.

The first movie, starring Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, premiered in 2001 and its lovable sequel followed just three years later.

We’re here to look back at the star-studded cast of “The Princess Diaries” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.”

From Mandy Moore to Chris Pine and more, keep reading to see what the stars of these beloved movies are up to now.

“The Princess Diaries” is a book-to-movie adaptation about the story of a high school girl who discovers she’s part of a royal family tree.

caption Meg Cabot is the author of the original “Princess Diaries” book. The movie adaptation stars Anne Hathaway. source Disney

Mia Thermopolis (or Princess Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldi) finds out she’s next in line for the crown in the fictional land of Genovia. Anne Hathaway was 18 years old when she starred in this Disney breakout hit.

Eighteen years later, Hathaway is an Oscar-winning Hollywood icon who most recently starred on the Amazon series “Modern Love.”

In 2013, Hathaway took home the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in “Les Misérables.”

Queen Clarisse Renaldi, Mia’s grandmother, was the one who broke the news of her royal heritage during an unexpected afternoon tea.

caption Queen Clarisse teaches Mia all the practices of being a “lady.” source Disney

When her son died unexpected, Queen Clarisse stayed out of Mia’s life until she was nearly 18 years old.

Hollywood icon Julie Andrews now does voice acting in many movies, including the “Despicable Me” franchise.

caption Julie Andrews published a book in 2019 titled “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years .” source Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Andrews voices the mother of Gru in the first and third “Despicable Me” films.

She also has cocreated and executive produced a Netflix original children’s program called “Julie’s Greenroom.”

Queen Clarisse brought her head of security, Joseph, to San Francisco.

caption Joseph became an important mentor and confidant in Mia’s life. source Disney

Joseph and Clarisse eventually admitted their relationship went beyond the standard levels of work-related friendliness.

Actor Hector Elizondo brought Joseph to life, and now can be seen on the TV series “Last Man Standing” (Fox).

caption Hector Elizondo attends the LA Times Festival Of Books in 2013. source Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

You might also recognize Elizonda from his role as Callie Torres’ father Carlos on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

By the end of the first movie, Mia gets her first great kiss with her true prince charming Michael.

caption Michael Moscovitz is the brother of Mia’s best friend Lilly. source Disney

Michael plays in a band and helps fix cars, including Mia’s dream convertible.

Robert Schwartzman hasn’t done much acting in the years since, instead primarily focusing on his music and directing career.

caption Schwartzman is part of the famous Coppola family; his brother is Jason Schwartzman and his maternal cousin is Nicholas Cage. source Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Schwartzman’s band Rooney went on to appear in “The O.C.” in 2004, and his latest movie project was a film he directed called “The Unicorn” (2018).

His character Michael was written out of “The Princess Diaries 2” by explanation that he and Mia were just friends now and his band was touring.

Before coming to her senses, Mia’s high school crush was Josh.

caption Josh was the standard jock-type at Mia’s high school. source Disney

Josh wound up dumping his girlfriend and asking Mia out once her princess transformation was public.

Josh was played by Disney veteran actor Erik von Detten, who starred in other classics like “Brink” and the “Leave it to Beaver” movie.

caption Erik von Detten at the premiere of “Toy Story 3” in 2018. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most recently, von Detten reprised his voice acting role as the frightening neighborhood bully Sid in “Toy Story 3.”

Mia’s school bully was the cheerleader Lana.

caption Lana went out of her way to torment Mia. source Disney

Though Lana gets “coned” by the end of the first movie, she does a lot of emotional damage to Mia in earlier scenes.

Mandy Moore played Lana at the very start of her acting career. Now she’s a Hollywood veteran and stars in NBC’s “This Is Us.”

caption Mandy Moore’s crossover from pop star to movie and TV star has been a success. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The year after “The Princess Diaries” came out, Moore cemented her place in teen pop culture with the breakout movie “A Walk to Remember.” Now Moore is also officially a Disney princess thanks to her role as Rapunzel in the 2010 movie “Tangled.”

In 2019, she began releasing new music for the first time in almost 10 years.

One of Mia’s fellow school outcasts was Jeremiah.

caption His signature red hair was the butt of many jokes. source Disney

Jeremiah just wanted to show off some magic tricks and pal around with Mia, Michael, and Lilly.

Actor Patrick John Flueger now stars on NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”

caption “The Princess Diaries” was Flueger’s first major acting role. source Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

You can also see Flueger on “Chicago P.D.” and in older episodes of the 2004 drama series “The 4400.”

Mia’s mother, Helen, wound up dating one of her daughter’s high school teachers.

caption Talk about embarrassing your kid at school. source Disney

Helen never told Mia about her father’s royal status because she didn’t want her to feel out of place as a kid.

Actress Caroline Goodall has since appeared in many TV series, including Starz’s “The White Princess.”

caption Goodall is best known for her ’90s movie roles, including “Hook” and “Schindler’s List.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Goodall also co-starred in the 2015 movie “The Dressmaker” alongside Kate Winslet, and the 2018 British TV series “Bulletproof.”

Mia’s high school vice principal, Mrs. Gupta, was eager to please Queen Clarisse.

caption Principal Gupta fawned over her royal highness. source Disney

She also had Mia’s back throughout much of the movie, even if her enthusiasm for all things royalty was a big over-the-top.

Actress Sandra Oh went on to star as Christina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy” for nine years.

caption Sandra Oh at the Cannes International Series Festival in 2018. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Now she’s costarring on the critically acclaimed BBC mystery thriller series “Killing Eve.”

With a 2018 nomination for her performance on “Killing Eve,” Oh became the first Asian woman nominated for best actress at the Emmys.

“The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” took place mainly in Genovia, where Lilly came to support to her best friend Mia.

caption Lilly was present for much of the first film as well. source Disney

Lilly, animal-rights activist and outspoken Official Best Friend™ of Princess Mia, returns to her side when Mia finds out she has 30 days to get married or else the crown will pass to another heir.

Heather Matarazzo went onto star in many TV shows and indie movies, including “Exes and Ohs,” “The L Word” and “Hostel: Part II.”

caption Heather Matarazzo attends the premiere of “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot” in 2018. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Matarazzo also appeared on two episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2015, linking her to “The Princess Diaries” co-star Sandra Oh. The connection between these films and the hit ABC procedural drama is a strong one – “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes wrote the screenplay for “The Princess Diaries 2.”

“The Princess Diaries 2” introduced another close friend of Mia’s: Princess Asana.

caption Princess Asana was a new addition to the cast for the sequel. source Disney

Asana helps throw Princess Mia a bridal shower, and even sings a duet with Queen Clarisse.

“Cheetah Girls” and “That’s So Raven” Disney star Raven Symoné has since had a successful TV acting career and was cohost of “The View” for a time.

caption Raven Symoné at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards in Hollywood. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Symone left “The View” in 2016 to reboot her role as Raven in a Disney Channel series called “Raven’s Home.”

When Mia realizes she needs to get married ASAP, she picks bachelor Prince Andrew Jacoby as her future husband.

caption The prince proposes to Mia after just a couple weeks of very public dating. source Disney

Though Mia isn’t keen on what is effectively an arranged marriage, Andrew is a decent fellow.

Actor went on to star in the Showtime series “Dead Like Me” and the 2011 crime thriller “Colombiana.”

caption Blue at “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” DVD release pajama party. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Blue has also been in several TV series including TNT’s “Proof” and USA’s “Royal Pains.”

Mia is tormented by the flirtatious Nicholas Devereaux — the young man who would take her place on the throne if she can’t find a husband.

caption Nicholas and Mia hit it off before she realizes he’s plotting against her. source Disney

His chemistry with Mia makes most of her plans go awry.

Actor Chris Pine has continued to be a go-to heartthrob for major movie franchises movies like “Wonder Woman” and “Star Trek.”

caption Chris Pine has been cast as a dreamboat for well over a decade now. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Most recently Pine starred in Disney’s movie adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

He’ll be reprising his role as Steve Trevor in the coming “Wonder Woman” sequel set to premiere in 2020.

Nicholas’ uncle, Viscount Mabrey, was the real driving force behind the sabotage of Princess Mia’s ascension to the throne.

caption This schemer was the root of Mia’s troubles in “Princess Diaries 2.” source Disney

Mabrey wanted his young nephew to rule Genovia, while he would effectively have power as the future-king’s advisor.

John Rhys-Davies has since co-starred in dozens of movie and TV projects, including MTV’s “The Shannara Chronicles.”

caption John Rhys-Davies at the Television Critics Association panel event in 2016. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Rhys-Davies is still perhaps best known for starring as Gimli in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and as Sallah in the “Indiana Jones” movies.

BONUS: During a parade scene, Princess Mia stops to ask children in an orphanage to join her in the town’s celebration.

caption Mia sees two boys bullying a young girl, and goes to help. source Disney

Mia says all the children can be royal for the day and walk alongside her in the Genovian parade. The young girl she first meets was played by Abigail Breslin.

Breslin went on to appear in the Oscar-winning film “Little Miss Sunshine,” and most recently co-starred in Fox’s “Scream Queens.”

caption Abigail Breslin at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016 for “Scream Queens.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Breslin was nominated for best supporting actress at the 2006 Academy Awards when she was just 10 years old.