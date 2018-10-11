Everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie, the ‘non-working’ royal with an approximate $4.6 million net worth

caption The royal is getting married on Friday. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is set to wed Jack Brooksbank on Friday. The royal and the London socialite, who started dating in 2010 after they met on a ski trip, got engaged in Nicaragua in January.

The couple’s big day will be similar in many ways to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Eugenie and Brooksbank will exchange vows in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before riding through Windsor in a carriage procession. Their wedding party will also include Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Ahead of Eugenie’s wedding, here’s everything you need to know about the British royal.

Her name is pronounced “YOO-jenny.”

caption Princess Eugenie attends day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2013 in Ascot, England. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

People regularly mispronounce Eugenie’s name, calling her anything from “you-junny” to “you-jenny.”

In a 2008 interview with The Telegraph, she cleared things up, saying it’s pronounced “YOO-jenny,” with the stress on the first syllable. The royal explained: “Whenever we used to meet foreign people who were struggling with it, my mum and I would help them by saying, ‘It’s like ‘use your knees.””

According to Eugenie, her friends call her by the nicknames “Youj” or “Bouj.”

She is the queen’s third-youngest grandchild.

caption She’s first cousins with Princes William and Harry. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and the younger sister of Princess Beatrice. Prince Andrew is the third of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children with Prince Philip.

She and her fiance are distant blood relatives.

Brooksbank and Eugenie are third cousins once removed. The two share a common ancestor: Thomas William Coke, a 19th-century aristocrat and the 2nd Earl of Leicester.

They’re not the only ones in the royal family who are distantly related. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are third cousins who share the same bloodline. While the queen is a direct descendant of Queen Victoria on her father’s side, Philip is related to Victoria on his mother’s side.

She went to the same school as Kate Middleton.

Growing up, the princess attended a private prep school called Upton House in Windsor before enrolling in Malborough College, a private boarding school that has many famous alumni, including both Kate and Pippa Middleton.

Eugenie is ninth in line for the throne.

caption Her older sister, Beatrice, is eighth in line. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Eugenie might be a princess, but it’s unlikely she’ll ever become queen. She’s currently ninth in line for the throne, right behind Beatrice (eighth in line), and Andrew (seventh in line).

She has a full-time job in the art world.

caption She works as the director of a contemporary art gallery. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In 2012, Eugenie graduated from Newcastle University with degrees in art history and English literature. She then lived in New York for two years, where she worked as a specialist at an online auction house, Paddle8.

In a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Eugenie said she has loved art since she was a young child. “I knew I definitely wouldn’t be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me,” she said. “I love being able to share my passion for art with people.”

Currently, Eugenie is the director of Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery based in London.

She’s not considered a “working royal.”

caption She does, however, attend royal events. source Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

The princess is indeed a member of the royal family, but she is not a “working royal,” which simply means she doesn’t carry out the same duties in the queen’s name as, say, Harry and William do.

So although Eugenie and Beatrice do attend royal events, they do not benefit from the Sovereign Grant, a taxpayer-funded pool of money that covers royals’ salaries. Both sisters work full-time jobs and are involved in charities of their own.

Her net worth is about $4.6 million.

Eugenie may not be a “working royal,” but that doesn’t mean she isn’t worth millions of dollars.

The princess benefited from a 1994 trust the Queen Mother put together with two-thirds of her money, worth an estimated £19 million (about $25.2 million). While William and Harry received most of this trust, the Queen Mother’s other great-grandchildren, including Eugenie, reportedly received several million pounds each.

Eugenie also reportedly received hundreds of thousands from a trust fund when her parents separated. According to The Telegraph, Ferguson and her daughters received £3 million (about $3.9 million) from the royal family during the couple’s divorce settlement. Of that sum, £1.4 million (about $1.8 million) was reportedly set up in a trust for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Combined with her salary from her full-time job, Eugenie’s net worth is estimated at about £3.6 million, or about $4.6 million.

She is close with her sister, Princess Beatrice.

caption Eugenie has called Beatrice her “rock.” source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In an interview with British Vogue, Eugenie talked candidly about her close relationship with her older sister.

“We’re each other’s rocks,” Eugenie said. “We’re the only other person in each other’s lives who can know exactly what the other one is going through.”

Eugenie reportedly introduced Harry to his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

Eugenie is friends with three of the women Harry has been romantically linked to in the past: Chelsy Davy, Cressida Bonas, and Ellie Goulding. In fact, the princess introduced Harry to Bonas in 2012, according to the BBC.

She had scoliosis as a child and now has titanium rods in her back.

caption She underwent surgery in 2002. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When Eugenie was 12 years old, she had an operation to remedy her scoliosis. During the surgery, she had 8-inch titanium rods inserted in her back that are still there today.

She works with a few different charities.

caption She’s a patron of the Elephant Family. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Eugenie works with several different charities, including the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, where she underwent surgery for her scoliosis in 2002. A decade later, the royal became a patron of the hospital’s redevelopment appeal in April 2012.

She’s also a patron of the Elephant Family, a charity that seeks to protect Asian elephants and their habitat; the Teenage Cancer Trust, which supports young adults facing cancer; the Coronet Theater; The European School of Osteopathy; and the Tate Young Patrons.

In April, Eugenie also announced the launch of the Anti-Slavery Collective while speaking at the Change Makers Summit. The princess created the initiative with her friend Julia de Boinville to help abolish modern slavery. The collective supports vulnerable women and children by providing them with employment opportunities and assistance.

Eugenie’s christening was the only royal christening made public.

caption She was christened in 1990. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The princess was christened on December 23, 1990, in Sandringham, United Kingdom. To date, she is the only member of the royal family who had a public christening.

The princess is active on social media and has gotten in trouble in the past for what she has posted on Instagram.

Eugenie joined Instagram earlier this year in March. Shortly after she started posting, the royal told British Vogue she got in trouble for sharing a photo of her father in “a corridor of [Buckingham Palace] that was off-limits to the public.”

Eugenie said she wakes up early each day to work out.

caption She says she does circuits. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The princess told Harper’s Bazaar that she wakes up around 6:45 a.m. each day “to start exercising by 7.”

She said: “I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they’re quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot. It’s much better, as I can’t run for a long time.”

Eugenie has said she has a bit of a temper.

caption “I am definitely not as polite as Beatrice, I have to say.” source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In a 2008 interview with The Telegraph, Eugenie, then 18, said she has “an occasional temper.”

“I sort of inherited my dad’s short fuse,” the princess said. “I am definitely not as polite as Beatrice, I have to say.”

Eugenie continued: “I tell it as it is. I am shyer at first. Like, at a party I will say to Beatrice as we go in, ‘Oh, you go first.’ But then, when we’re actually in, I am much louder and she is far more polite and solicitous.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.