Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank just shared their first kiss as a married couple

caption Britain’s Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave after their wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor source Reuters

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are officially married – and they shared a first kiss as newlyweds with onlookers outside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Following the ceremony on Friday morning, conducted by The Dean of Windsor, the couple headed for their carriage to make a procession around Windsor, offering some members of the public a glimpse of the newly married couple.

1,200 members of the public managed to secure an invite to the wedding after a ballot was released in August– and there were plenty of celebrities in attendance.

The Queen will then host a private reception for friends and family at Windsor Castle before the newlyweds make their way to Windsor Lodge for a second reception hosted by the Duke and Duchess of York (Princess Eugenie’s parents).

caption Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. source Getty

Princess Eugenie wore a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos whcih was developed “layer by layer,” featuring a fitted bodice, full pleated skirt, and neckline that folded around the shoulders.

The dress also had a low back – a request from Princess Eugenie, who had surgery at the age of 12 to correct scoliosis – and a long, flowing train.