Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are now officially married — here’s where they fit into the royal family tree

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Following the princess’ marriage to the nightclub manager, Eugenie remains ninth in line for the British throne – right behind her older sister, Princess Beatrice (eighth in line), and the sisters’ father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York (seventh in line).

As for Brooksbank, the London socialite takes his place next to Eugenie on the family tree, but he’ll never be eligible to be king.

caption Prince William is currently third in line for the throne. source Shayanne Gal/INSIDER

The couple’s royal wedding was full of touching highlights including Eugenie’s decision to show off the scar from her corrective scoliosis surgery, Brooksbank’s heart-melting words when he saw his soon-to-be wife walking down the aisle, and Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s rare display of public affection.

