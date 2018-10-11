10 things Princess Eugenie can do that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton can’t

caption Even though Princess Eugenie is a royal, there are things she can do that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle can’t. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie is, obviously, an important member of the royal family. Still, even with her title, she does not live the same life that Princes William and Harry do. Eugenie is not a “working royal,” which basically means that she doesn’t carry out duties in the queen’s name.

Because of this, Eugenie doesn’t have to follow the same rules that her cousins-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton do.

In light of Eugenie’s upcoming wedding on Friday, here’s a reminder of the things she can do that both Markle and Middleton can’t:

Princess Eugenie is allowed to have a regular job.

caption Eugenie works as a director of the Hauser & Wirth art gallery. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Moncler

Once Markle and Middleton married Harry and William, they devoted their lives to the royal family. Neither are allowed to have jobs outside of their royal duties. Although Eugenie has her own royal roles, she is allowed to have a job outside of that life.

Eugenie is currently a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London. In a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said her role included managing, planning events and special projects, and working with artists.

She can wear whatever color nail polish she chooses.

It might not be an official rule, but it’s pretty well-known that Queen Elizabeth II likes neutral, translucent nail shades, and strongly dislikes anything bright or dark. You’ll notice that Middleton and Markle stick to light, neutral shades for their manicures.

Eugenie, on the other hand, can wear whatever color nail polish she likes. She’s often pictured with dark nails or experimenting with nail art.

She is allowed to take selfies.

Markle and Middleton are strongly discouraged from snapping selfies with fans. Eugenie, however, is free to take as many selfies as she’d like – and she can post them wherever she wants.

Eugenie can be on social media.

caption Meghan Markle’s Instagram and website disappeared when she became a royal. source Princess Eugenie Instagram

Although it’s not an official rule that Middleton and Markle can’t have social media accounts, royal reporter Omid Scobie told Cosmopolitan that they are advised to stay far away from it. And, indeed, when Markle married Harry, her accounts disappeared, and her website, The Tig, did as well.

Eugenie is allowed to have her own social media accounts, though, and she uses them quite often. She has an Instagram that is updated often.

She is allowed to walk around without security.

It’s not shocking to learn that William, Middleton, Markle, and Harry all have 24-hour security details. Eugenie and her sister, Beatrice, can walk freely, though. Their security was taken away in 2011 because it cost so much, even though their father, Prince Andrew, reportedly wanted them to have it.

She can go out without wearing panty hose.

There is no official royal rule that Markle and Middleton have to wear panty hose – Marlene Koenig, royal expert and founder of the blog Royal Musings, told Harper’s Bazaar that it’s not required. However, it is expected, and you’ll often find Markle and Middleton wearing panty hose.

“You never see a royal without their nude stockings,” royal expert Victoria Arbiter previously told INSIDER. “I would say that’s really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the queen requires.”

Eugenie, on the other hand, doesn’t have to wear tights at all, and no one is expecting her to.

She is also allowed to wear short dresses.

caption Hemline rules don’t apply to Eugenie. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IWC)

Markle and Middleton are reportedly not supposed to wear short dresses and are expected to dress modestly, keeping hemlines at or below the knee. However, Eugenie is allowed to wear whatever she wants, regardless of the hemline.

She could have had a private wedding ceremony if she wanted.

caption Eugenie didn’t have to have a public wedding. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Qatar Goodwood Festival

Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank will be televised in the United States, but it didn’t have to be. The princess is under no obligation for her wedding to be televised, and she doesn’t even have to have a procession.

Eugenie can hold hands with her significant other without being accused of breaking protocol.

Public displays of affection don’t appear to be encouraged for Middleton and William, with something even as simple as publicly holding hands considered a potential breach of protocol. Markle and Harry, however, are a little more lax and are often seen holding hands.

Eugenie, on the other hand, doesn’t have any restrictions on PDA.

She’s allowed to remove her coat when she’s out.

caption Keeping your coat on in public is royal protocol, but Eugenie doesn’t have to always do so. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royals aren’t supposed to remove their coats in public. So, if you notice Markle and Middleton always wearing their coats, that’s why. Eugenie, on the other hand, can remove her coat no matter where she is.

