Here are all of the celebrities who attended Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding

The (second) biggest royal wedding of the year is finally upon us.

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie just married Jack Brooksbank in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot earlier this year.

Naturally, the royal and her husband, who is the European Brand Manager for George Clooney’s tequila brand, have a lot of celebrity acquaintances who have made the trip to London for the big day.

Hold onto your fascinators, it’s an incredibly windy day in South East England.

Scroll down to see all the celebrities who attended Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding.

Naomi Campbell.

Demi Moore.

Liv Tyler.

Kate Moss.

source ITV

Robbie Williams.

Stephen Fry.

Pippa and James Matthews.

Cara Delevingne.

Chelsy Davy (Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend).

Jimmy Carr.

Jamie Redknapp.

Ellie Goulding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton…

… And here’s the whole squad.

source The Royal Family / YouTube

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Prince Charles.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.

Princess Beatrice.

Sarah Ferguson.

The bride looked stunning…

… And the groom looked chuffed.