Hilarious photos of guests struggling with high winds at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding

An incredibly windy royal wedding is currently underway in London.

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank on Friday morning at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – and it’s blowing a gale.

The royal and her new husband, the European Brand Manager for George Clooney’s tequila brand Casamigos, have a lot of celebrity acquaintances who have made the trip to London for the big day.

20 mph winds are being experienced in Windsor, according to BBC Weather, however – and the weather is wreaking havoc on the esteemed guests’ extravagant headwear.

Hold onto your fascinators and have a look at the best shots below.

The wind caused one of the pageboys (not Prince George) to take a tumble on the steps leading to the chapel.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the pageboy is Louis de Givenchy, the son of Olivier de Givenchy, an executive at JP Morgan.

Princess Charlotte also lost her footing.

Princess Eugenie’s sister Beatrice and their mother Sarah Ferguson managed to battle through the elements to make it up the steps.

Princess Michael of Kent held onto her scarf.

Guests had to hold onto their hats…

… Or risk losing them.

Singer Robbie Williams’ mother didn’t not hold onto her hat tightly enough.

British supermodel Cara Delevingne faired much better with her top hat.

Guests were getting blown away left, right, and center.

Even the foliage was being knocked over.

Fortunately, the wind seemed to have died down somewhat when the couple stepped outside the chapel for their first kiss as man and wife.

source Reuters

