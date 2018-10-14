Princess Eugenie’s second dress for her wedding reception broke with a royal tradition followed by both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding took place Friday morning in St. George’s Chapel.

Eugenie wore a long-sleeved gown with a fitted bodice, full skirt, and low back to the couple’s ceremony.

Later in the day, the princess changed into a second dress for her evening reception.

She chose a silk, blush Zac Posen gown with long sleeves and a full, pleated skirt.

Unlike Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Eugenie opted to wear an American – and not a British – designer.

On Friday, Princess Eugenie tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The princess changed into a blush Zac Posen dress after walking down the aisle in a long-sleeved, ivory gown with a low back.

For her second dress, Eugenie opted for a silk gown with long sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a full, pleated skirt in a light blush color that, according to the royal family’s official website, was inspired by an English rose. Posen wished to reflect the beauty of the countryside around Windsor in the design of the dress, according to the Palace.

The royal family’s official Instagram account shared a photo of the newlyweds, captured by photographer Alex Bramall, that showed her second dress on Saturday.

The dress featured a cape draped over her shoulders that subtly echoed the folded neckline of her first gown. Eugenie’s second dress also had the White Rose of York embroidered on the shoulder and back of the dress.

Eugenie paired the reception dress with the same pair of diamond and emerald earrings she wore with her first dress, and that were a gift from her new husband.

While Eugenie followed the trend of changing into a reception dress set by other royal brides, she parted with tradition by wearing a gown by an American – and not a British – designer

Unlike Eugenie, both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton chose British designers for their reception dresses.

Earlier this year, after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged vows in St. George’s Chapel, the duchess changed into a modern Stella McCartney gown for the couple’s intimate evening celebration at Frogmore House.

For her evening wedding reception in April 2011, Kate Middleton swapped out her iconic Alexander McQueen ceremony dress for another McQueen design: a strapless satin gown with a sweetheart neckline and embellished belt.

On Friday, some royal fans speculated that Princess Eugenie chose not to change into a second dress for her reception

After the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, the newlyweds were photographed leaving Windsor Castle for an evening reception at the Royal Lodge, the Duke of York’s official residence since 2003, and the Queen Mother’s former home. To the surprise of some, Eugenie was still wearing the same Pilotto and De Vos gown.

The design of her first dress was a custom creation by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos – the duo behind Pilotto’s namesake label – who made the dress “layer by layer.”

The princess also wore a beautiful tiara made of emeralds and diamonds pavé-set in platinum, which was originally owned by the Queen Mother and lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

