Princess Eugenie will make history by becoming the first member of the royal family to launch a podcast

Princess Eugenie will become the first royal to launch a podcast.

The Queen’s granddaughter has announced plans to publish a speaker series, “Tech Tackles Trafficking,” to raise awareness for her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective.

However, it’s unlikely we’ll be hearing any royal cameos on the show, as royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told INSIDER the royal family doesn’t often promote each other’s charity work unless they are working together on a project collectively.

But the Queen’s granddaughter, who is tenth in line to the British throne, won’t be dishing on palace life in the new talk show.

While royal fans might have expected a series on royal etiquette, or how to correctly curtsy to the Queen, Eugenie is actually straying away from her royal roots for this project.

HRH is teaming up with the Anti-Slavery Collective – the charity she co-founded with Julia de Boinville – to launch a speaker series, “Tech Tackles Trafficking.”

Eugenie and Boinville want to use their platform to “bring people together” and “affect serious change,” the royal said in a video on the charity’s Instagram account.

“This is a whole, much bigger, larger issue that’s a hidden crime,” said Eugenie. “It’s forced labor, forced marriage, domestic servitude. It’s people not being paid correctly.”

“The Anti-Slavery Collective’s mission is to bring people together, because together we’re so much more powerful, and we can affect serious change. And if we can do that, and get people working on the same thing, sharing information, sharing what their best practices are, then we can make a real difference.”

However, fans shouldn’t cross their fingers for any royal guest appearances, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

“The Anti-Slavery Collective is an excellent charity and it would be a good idea to have some celebrities on the podcasts, which will mean it reaches a far wider audience,” said Fitzwilliams, former editor of “The International Who’s Who.”

“Eugenie has been far better known since her wedding and her profile is likely to be boosted by this,” he added.

“Various royals have their own particular charities and patronages. Royal guest appearances to promote another royal’s charity are unlikely though.

“Obviously in the case of causes such as mental health or climate change where there is a campaign led by several royals, they all contribute.”