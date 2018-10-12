Princess Eugenie walked down the aisle to marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday in one of the most anticipated weddings of the year, and she had quite a few surprises hidden up her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos-designed sleeve.

While she didn’t buck quite as many royal wedding traditions as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did back in May, Eugenie’s ceremony still had more than a few unexpectedly modern touches. Even some of her guests like Cara Delevingne shunned tradition with their stylish outfits.

From her gorgeous gown to her unconventional cake, here are all the ways Princess Eugenie’s wedding broke from royal tradition.

Unlike Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie chose not to wear a veil with her dress.

Opting out of a veil was a departure from typical royal wedding style, and was perhaps done to showcase the open-back design of the dress.

Eugenie also used her dress to make an empowering statement.

According to a statement released by Kensington Palace, Eugenie wanted the back of the dress to purposely showcase her scar from a scoliosis correctional surgery she had at age 12.

Most royal brides don’t have a maid of honor, but Princess Beatrice filled the role for Eugenie’s wedding.

Kate Middleton also bucked this tradition by having her sister Pippa Middleton as her maid of honor, but Meghan Markle decided to bring back the tradition by having only children in her bridal party.

Princess Beatrice’s dress was also slightly more modern than the typical bridal party style.

She went with a deep blue Ralph & Russo dress with a purple headband by Sarah Cant instead of matching the design of the young bridal party.

Beatrice also read a passage from “The Great Gatsby” during the ceremony.

The decision to include a passage from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel perplexed some viewers due to the story’s content, but it was an undeniably modern and unique choice.

Eugenie is also reportedly having a second reception the day after her wedding.

HELLO! reports that a second funfair-themed reception is planned for the following day, though this second reception has not been officially confirmed.

For the post-wedding procession, Eugenie rode in a carriage with an enclosed design.

People reports that the choice of carriage was due to the extremely strong winds.

Princess Eugenie also decided not to change into a second dress for her wedding reception.

Both Markle and Middleton changed into a second, less extravagant gown for their receptions.

Eugenie’s choice of wedding cake flavor was surprisingly modern.

While most royals like Kate Middleton and Prince William opt for a traditional fruitcake, Eugenie and Brooksbank went with a red velvet and chocolate cake.

Markle and Prince Harry slightly veered from tradition by choosing a lemon elderflower cake for their big day, but Eugenie is one of the first major royals to not include any variation of fruit.

