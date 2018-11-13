Cara Delevingne texted Princess Eugenie to ask permission to wear a suit to her wedding even though it would break the royal’s reported dress code

In October, Cara Delevingne made a splash at Princess Eugenie‘s wedding when she showed up wearing a black top hat and tailcoat.

Some wondered whether the model broke the dress code Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had reportedly issued to their guests, which asked women to wear a “day dress with a hat.”

According to the Daily Mail, Delevingne has now revealed to Grazia magazine that her outfit was approved by the princess herself before the royal’s big day.

The model told Grazia that she texted the princess to ask permission to wear the suit, and Eugenie said, “Of course, I expected nothing else from you!”

Last month, some wondered whether Delevingne broke the dress code Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, had reportedly issued to guests before their wedding.

In September, Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, reported that women were asked to wear a “day dress with a hat” and men were asked to wear a morning coat to the royal event.

According to the Daily Mail, Delevingne also told Grazia magazine that she “found it interesting how many people came up” to her during Eugenie’s wedding and said, “‘You’re so brave to wear that!'”

“I was like, ‘Really?’ I feel way more comfortable like this,” the model said.

