Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress combined elements of Meghan Markle’s and Kate Middleton’s, but it had one major difference

caption Princess Eugenie’s gown fused traditional elements with her own unique style. source Chris Jackson / Getty

Princess Eugenie‘s wedding gown featured design elements similar to both Kate Middleton‘s and Meghan Markle‘s.

Like Middleton, Eugenie opted for a ballgown-style dress with floral embroidery and a flowing train.

Her open neckline and long sleeves were reminiscent of Markle’s gown.

Eugenie incorporated her own personal style by not wearing a veil and opting for a unique, low-back design.

Like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie walked down the aisle for her royal wedding on Friday in an elegant gown that fused traditional design elements with a few touches of her own personal style.

Eugenie went with a gown by British-based designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos for her big day.

The ballgown-style design of Eugenie’s dress calls to mind the Alexander McQueen dress Middleton wore for her wedding in April 2011, which also featured floral embroidery and a flowing train.

caption Kate Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen wedding gown. source Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

Meanwhile, the open neckline of Eugenie’s gown is reminiscent of the bateau neckline of Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress, which has become a staple in the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe. The full, long-sleeved design of Eugenie’s dress is also quite similar to Markle’s.

However, Eugenie’s bridal ensemble has one major difference. The princess chose not to wear a veil as she walked down the aisle, perhaps to highlight the low-back design that showcased her scar from a scoliosis correctional surgery. Middleton went with a traditional veil for her wedding, while Markle opted for a 16-foot-long one for hers.

Ultimately, Eugenie’s gown fused all of the best parts of Middleton and Markle’s dresses, while adding her own unique sense of style.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.