The life of Princess Haya, the sixth wife of Dubai’s ruler who has fled to the UK for a divorce

Earlier this week, news broke that Princess Haya had fled the UAE with her two young children and sought political asylum in the UK.

She is reportedly trying to divorce her husband, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

A dramatic international custody battle is brewing between Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and one of his wives, Princess Haya, after the latter fled the UAE with their two young kids and sought political asylum in the UK.

It’s a shocking development, as Princess Haya is the most prominent of the sheik’s six wives, a fixture by his side in public life.

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein was born in Amman, Jordan in May 1974. She is the daughter of the late King of Jordan, Hussein, and his third wife, Queen Alia.

Princess Haya was just 3 years old when her mother died in a helicopter crash.

caption King Hussein proudly holds up his newborn daughter, Princess Haya, in 1974, as his wife looks adoringly at the child. source Rolls Press/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty

Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport was named in the late queen’s honor.

Her father died of lymphoma in 1999, leaving the crown to her half-brother, King Abdullah II.

Princess Haya’s last post on social media was in February, to mark the anniversary of her father’s passing.

Princess Haya spent much of her youth in the UK, where she attended the elite Badminton and Bryanston boarding schools.

caption Bryanston School is pictured above. source Bryanston School

She reportedly achieved A-levels in five subjects, according to Emirates Woman.

Princess Haya later went on to study politics, philosophy, and economics at St. Hilda’s College, Oxford.

caption The Radcliffe Camera Library at Oxford University is pictured above. source David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Upon graduating from Oxford, Princess Haya started competing professionally in show jumping full-time.

caption Princess Haya is seen competing in show jumping in 1996, at the age of 21. source Maher Attar/Getty

Princess Haya got interested in equestrian sports at a young age. After her mother died, her father gifted her a foal named Bint Al-Reeh, whose mother had also died.

caption A young Princess Haya goofs around on horseback. source Maher Attar/Getty

She started competing internationally in show jumping as a teen, and even represented Jordan in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

caption Princess Haya is seen competing at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. source JO SYDNEY 2000/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“Sport has been a dominant part of life for HRH Princess Haya since childhood. Having experienced the power of sport personally, she works tirelessly to give others, especially young children, a similar experience,” her official website states.

Her love of horses also led her to become the first woman in her home country of Jordan to receive a license to drive trucks, so she could transport her horses.

caption Princess Haya prepares a meal for herself in an RV before a horse competition in 1996. source Maher Attar/Getty

She has also been a fixture of the British horse racing scene.

caption Princess Haya and Sheikh Mohammed are seen attending the 2017 Epsom Derby. source Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Her husband founded one of Britain’s biggest racing stables, Godolphin, according to The New York Times.

Princess Haya was 25 years old when she married then 55-year-old Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum in a small ceremony in Amman in 2004.

Her estranged husband is the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, in addition to being the ruler of Dubai (one of the seven city-states that make up the UAE).

She became the sixth of the sheikh’s six wives. He is said to have fathered 23 children.

Though she is the most junior of her husband’s six wives, Princess Haya is also the most public, and was a regular fixture at her husband’s side for public events.

caption The sheikh and Princess Haya attend the World Government Summit in Dubai in February 2018. source Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty

The couple welcomed a daughter, Sheikha Al Jalila, on December 2, 2007, and then a son, Sheikh Zayed, on January 7, 2012.

In her role as the sheikh’s wife, a large part of Princess Haya’s life has been devoted to humanitarian and charity work.

In keeping with her passion for sports, she also served as president of the International Equestrian Federation and as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

caption Princess Haya is sworn in as a new member of the International Olympic Committee in 2007. source PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Haya’s escape comes a year after Sheikha Latifa, one of the sheik’s daughters by another wife, tried and failed to flee Dubai.

caption Sheik Mohammed is pictured with his daughters Sheikha Latifa, left, and Sheikha Miriam, right, in 1999 source Anwar Mirza/Reuters

In a video recorded before her attempted escape, Sheikha Latifa claimed to have been imprisoned for several years and abused.

caption Dubai’s Zabeel Palace is seen above in 2006. source Haider Shah/AFP/Getty Images

After Emirati forces returned Sheikha Latifa to Dubai, Princess Haya was criticized for trying to downplay the event.

She invited her friend, former Irish President Mary Robinson, to come to the country and visit with Sheikha Latifa and then testify about the princess’ well-being.

Sources told the BBC that Princess Haya recently learned “disturbing facts” about Sheikha Latifa’s attempted escape that made her no longer feel safe to be with her husband.

One source told the BBC that she fears being abducted back to Dubai.

A person close to the royal family told the New York Times on Tuesday that Princess Haya fled to London several months ago with her two kids. She is reportedly staying in a $107 million townhouse near Kensington Palace.

caption Kensington Palace in London is seen above in 2016. source DEA/W. BUSS/Getty

Sheikh Mohammed appeared to accuse Princess Haya of “treachery and betrayal” in a poem posted to Instagram recently.

caption The couple are pictured attending Royal Ascot in 2010. source Luke MacGregor/Reuters

A source told Business Insider that the princess has hired Prince Charles’ former divorce lawyer to represent her in her divorce from the sheikh. Princess Haya is reportedly close with Prince Charles and his second wife, Camilla.

caption Princess Haya, right, is pictured with Prince Charles, center, and the Duchess of Cornwall, left, in London in September 2018. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Sheikh Mohammed has petitioned for custody of his children. The case is being heard in British family court, with the next hearing set for July 30.

