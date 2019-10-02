Princess Latifa asked guards to shoot her rather than return her to Dubai during her doomed attempt to flee the royal family, according to the friend who fled with her

caption The video of Latifa Al Maktoum released in March 2018. source Free Latifa/YouTube

The last words of Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai emir Sheikh Mohammed, before she was kidnapped last year were that she “preferred to be shot than go back home,” according to her friend Tiina Jauhiainen.

Latifa tried to escape Dubai in March 2018, but was caught by armed Emirati officers and was forcibly returned. She has not been seen in public since.

Jauhiainen, who attempted to flee with Latifa, told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire that she “strongly believe[s] Latifa is alive” though she said it was “very difficult to answer” whether or not she was safe.

“I think she’s in a very bad place at the moment, somewhere locked up” she said.

Jauhiainen helped start a campaign called #FreeLatifa, which is calling for justice over her kidnapping and is pushing for reforms to women’s rights in the UAE.

During their escape, Jauhiainen and Latifa made it to a US-registered boat and were about 40 miles off the coast of Goa, India when their boat was ambushed by armed commandos.

“Her final words were ‘don’t take me back to Dubai, just shoot me here,'” Jauhiainen said.

Jauhiainen said that Latifa had previously tried to escape Dubai unsuccessfully and as a result spent three and a half years in prison where she was “tortured.”

Latifa’s cousin, Marcus Essabri, previously spoke about the incident in July with CBS News’ “60 Minutes.” He told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire that he isn’t sure how she’s being treated now.

“We’ve been trying to reach out, nobody is responding to us,” he said.

caption A selfie taken by Princess Latifa (L) of herself and Tiina Jauhiainen (R) during their escape to Muscat, Oman, on February 24, 2018. source Supplied

Jauhiainen previously spoke to Insider’s Bill Bostock and explained what happened the night Latifa was captured.

“They blindfolded me, handcuffed me, they told me they were taking me to a place where al-Qaeda are held, which was obviously scary,” she said. “They threatened to shoot my brains out.”

Jauhiainen says she was imprisoned in the UAE but was released after a video recorded by Latifa meant to be released if her escape failed went viral. In the video, Latifa said she was imprisoned for three years, beaten, and tortured at her father’s orders.

“Latifa’s video went viral, even the British government got involved,” Jauhiainen said.

A statement released by Latifa’s family in December said she was “safe” at home.

“[Latifa] and her family are looking forward to celebrating her birthday today, in privacy and peace, and to building a happy and stable future for her,” the statement read.

The Emirati embassy in London, told INSIDER last month: “This is a private family matter and not one which the UAE government would involve itself in or comment on.”