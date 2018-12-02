A Dubai princess has vanished since reportedly trying and failing a wild escape from her tyrannical father

caption The video of Latifa Al Maktoum released in March 2018. source Free Latifa/YouTube

Sheikha Latifa, daughter of Dubai’s ruler, reportedly spent seven years planning to escape from her tyrannical father, only to be caught.

She hasn’t been seen since March 4, 2018, when commandos seized her from her escape craft off the Indian coast, a new documentary says.

The documentary interviews a French ex-spy, a martial arts teacher, and the Filipino crew who tried to break her out.

A video of Latifa was posted on YouTube shortly after she disappeared. It said it will only be published because her escape went wrong.

In it she says: “It could be the last video I make. If you’re watching this, I’m either im dead or in a very very bad situation.”

The princess daughter of Dubai ‘s ruler reportedly spent seven years planning to flee from her life of luxury in the United Arab Emirates, but got caught at sea and vanished.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Dubai’s ruler and the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, made a video which was only to be released if her escape attempt went wrong.

The video, reportedly entrusted to a lawyer in the US, was first posted on YouTube, and is now part of a documentary by the BBC.

The documentary says she escaped from Dubai in February 2018. It describes how she changed clothes, and fled by car across the border to Oman, aided by a martial-arts teacher called Tiina Jauhiainen.

It says she commandeered a small speedboat, and battled waves to reach an escape boat flying a US flag in international waters to deter attackers.

caption Princess Latifa (L) and Tiina Jauhiaine (R.) source BBC

The boat got Latifa 30 miles from the Indian coast, but was stormed by Indian commandos, according to witnesses speaking in the film, seen by the Guardian.

The BBC documentary team said they assume she was returned to Dubai, but no one has seen or heard from her since, despite pressure from Human Rights Watch.

The documentary also describes her life of luxury under her oppressive father’s regime, and the brutal treatment her sister recieved for trying to escape in 2000.

It documents how Latifa escaped once in 2002, was captured, tortured, and imprisoned for three years, before taking 7 years to plan her escape in February 2018. She says she was in prison from June 2002 to October 2005.

The YouTube video shows Latifa, 33, saying to the camera: “It could be the last video I make. If you’re watching this, I’m either im dead or in a very very bad situation.”

The BBC said the documentary: “Will ask if the image of Dubai we are sold – of winter sunshine and luxury hotels – is actually hiding a brutal dictatorship of human rights abuses, where surveillance, imprisonment and torture are systematic, and where tourists can easily be imprisoned for the slightest infringements of the state’s ultra conservative laws.”

“Escape from Dubai: The Mystery of the Missing Princess” airs on December 6, at 9 p.m. (GMT) on BBC2.