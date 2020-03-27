A Michigan principal went to the drive-thru where a student works to tell her she’s the school’s 2020 valedictorian

caption Kaitlyn Watson learned she was valedictorian while at work. source Grand Traverse Academy video

All Michigan schools have been closed for about two weeks now.

But the principal at senior Kaitlyn Watson’s high school wanted to share some news that was too special to be done virtually.

While keeping her distance, Michelle Floering went to the senior’s drive-thru where she worked and told her she’s the school’s 2020 valedictorian.

A video of the interaction quickly racked up more than 20,000 views on Facebook.

Spotting teachers outside of school is usually awkward. But Michelle Floering had some good news that she couldn’t wait to share with a graduating senior.

Floering, the principal of Grand Traverse Academy high school in Traverse City, Michigan, stopped by the fast-food drive-thru where senior Kaitlyn Watson works. She caught the interaction on camera and posted it to Facebook Wednesday.

“Hi Kaitlyn. So, I got you on camera because I want to announce something to you today,” Floering told her. “You are GTA’s 2020 class valedictorian!”

“I am? Oh my gosh! Thank you so much,” Watson responded in shock.

The video was shared on the school’s Facebook page. As of Friday, it was viewed over 20,000 times.

Michigan schools closed about two weeks ago as the country puts social distancing measures in practice to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, there were 2,844 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 61 deaths.

“I know we have to stay six feet away so I can’t, like, give you a hug, but congratulations,” Floering told Watson in the video.