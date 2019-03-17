Here’s your 2019 NCAA tournament bracket

March Madness is back!

The 2019 bracket was officially revealed on Sunday, with 68 teams playing for the biggest prize in college basketball.

Get your printable version below and start filling our your bracket for your March Madness pool.

March Madness is here!

The 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament starts with the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, before tipping off with a full slate of 16 games on Thursday. Between now and then, there’s just a few days to get to work filling out your bracket with hopes of getting through the first weekend un-busted.

This year the four No. 1 seeds are Virginia (South), Duke (East), Gonzaga (West), and North Carolina (Midwest). The Duke Blue Devils are the overall top seed.

Here is the full bracket, via CBS Sports:

source CBS Sports