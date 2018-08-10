A popular service that offers access to luxury airport lounges around the world is being slammed as a ‘waste of money’

caption Having a Priority Pass membership doesn’t ensure you’ll always be able to use it. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Priority Pass is a program that allows members to access a worldwide network of independently-operated airport lounges.

But some members have taken to Twitter to complain that the service is unreliable.

People have described getting blocked from lounges due to occupancy issues and arbitrary access times.

Priority Pass certainly isn’t getting a pass from some of its members.

Travelers have taken to Twitter to complain about capacity issues, arbitrary hours, and poor service at some of the company’s membership-only airport lounges.

Priority Pass provides its members with access to a global network of independently-operated airport lounges. Depending on their membership tier, members can access certain perks within the lounges, like free food and drinks.

According to their website, a standard Priority Pass membership costs an annual fee of $99; a standard plus has an annual free of $249; and a prestige membership goes for $399 annually.

Credit card companies also use Priority Pass membership as a perk to entice customers to purchase certain credit cards, like The Platinum Card from American Express ($550 a year) and Chase’s Sapphire Reserve Card ($450 a year).

But a number of members have recently tweeted about getting blocked from lounges altogether at certain airports, due to occupancy issues.

Absolutely disgusted by the way I’ve been treated @Gatwick_Airport @No1Lounges @prioritypasscom I pay for my pass every year and I’ve been refused entry to lounge with my young daughter. Extremely rude staff I willCancelling my card ASAP. — The Artful Dodger (@ArtfulDodgerMC) August 9, 2018

@prioritypasscom as explained before, I have not been able to use my pass at all so far this year as your lounges are always full. You now say you can’t do anything for me as I used the Grain Store. My card got me £15 off the bill and you then charge me £15 for that benefit!!!! — Sarah Dutton (@DuttonSarah) August 8, 2018

denied two lounges in one day… what a waste of money..get rid of priority pass,, should switch to the AMEX Platinum Card @Chase @thepointsguy @prioritypasscom — J (@Jmendel171) April 22, 2018

A Priority Pass spokesperson responded to one such tweet with an assurance that the company was “working hard to add as many new lounges/lounge alternatives as possible to help with this issue.”

Other members tweeted at Priority Pass to report inconvenient or seemingly arbitrary access times at various lounges.

Hey @prioritypasscom, the amount of times I’ve gotten to a lounge and seen a sign posted saying they’re not accepting your membership at this time is too many. Is it still worth it? — Victor Bello (@victorbellowho) August 5, 2018

@yvrairport @plaza_network @prioritypasscom what's up? The domestic lounge is still not open and it's supposed to be at 6 am pic.twitter.com/aOUoBX9QZQ — Maggie Lin (@maggi3lin) August 7, 2018

@prioritypasscom random thought: Are you planning on doing ANYTHING about the 100% useless lounge in EZE? A lounge that opens at 10PM in an airport which most flights are at evening and has a very, VERY low capacity with always dozens of people waiting to enter? ???? — Joaquin Eng (@JoacoEng) August 8, 2018

In response to a tweet about a specific lounge’s operating hours, a Priority Pass spokesperson explained that lounge access times were determined by the network’s independent lounge operators.

The spokesperson added that, “We’re aware that some operators have limited operating hours and I’d like to assure you… we continue to work closely with all our lounge partners to look at ways to increase access for our members.”

Still other Priority Pass members have described getting booted or barred from lounges:

@prioritypasscom @americanexpress horrible experience at @seatacairport came all the way to S gate but lounge reserved only for @lufthansa ☹️

Definitely not a platinum experience! pic.twitter.com/srAi9BQPcw — Andrew Savory (@savs) August 5, 2018

Having @prioritypasscom at JFK means you’re a second-class citizen to @AlaskaAir lounge members apparently. Was just turned away along with 10+ others. ???? — Zack (@lookitszack) August 3, 2018

In a tweet, a Priority Pass spokesperson noted that lounges will “deny access sometimes due to incoming pre-booked flights they have agreements with, but they will usually place you on a wait-list or tell you when access will be available.”

Other members posted complaints about poor service within the lounges:

@prioritypasscom PGA MSP the worst lounge I have ever been. No room to seat, no plug ins, no free drinks except tap water, no food except the one you buy. Get a free $15.00 voucher and a burger cost $18. Do something please. — Antoine Mortreuil (@Bardmdm) August 2, 2018

@prioritypasscom your facilities at CIP 2 Lounge Dalaman Airport are an embarrassment to your company. No WiFi just various codes being issued linked to our boarding passes but none working. Limited hot food and trays empty where the food should be. New building but poor service — Andy Bigg (@AndyBigg1) August 6, 2018

Not everyone shared negative feedback, however. A number of Twitter users praised the program and spoke of positive experiences with Priority Pass.

@prioritypasscom – Have to take a minute to compliment the team at The Club at Phoenix Airport. Was there yesterday and was struck by how kind and caring they were. In particular, Brent (pictured below) made a huge impression on me. #KindnessMatters #awesome #AboveAndBeyond pic.twitter.com/PDUJxQl212 — Ginger Rutherford (@ghgnc1) August 8, 2018

Just a shout-out to @prioritypasscom it’s been invaluable over the first half of this year, I’ve used it in stop overs in Houston, Vancouver, Toronto, Doha, and now here at the… https://t.co/avt0x9RUiW — Dom Sutton (@DomSutton_NZ) August 7, 2018

Gonna be a long night…dust storm delayed flight in Phoenix, currently scheduled to arrive in Houston at 2:30 am or so… thankful for my priority pass club membership that comes with my Chase card! @prioritypasscom @Chase @thepointsguy — Brian K (@roadgamewarrior) August 3, 2018

Priority Pass did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Are you a Priority Pass member with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.