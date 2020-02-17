I just used my credit card perk that gets me into certain airport lounges for free for the first time, and discovered a huge drawback

caption Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Access to airport lounges has been expanded in recent years thanks partly to membership-based programs such as Priority Pass.

Having recently received a Priority Pass membership as a perk of my Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card, I tested out one of its member lounges on a recent trip to Orlando.

Though it wasn’t the nicest lounge I’ve been to, I was impressed by the amenities offered, spacious location, and relaxing atmosphere that it offered.

Airport lounges are one of the staples of luxury travel.

The exclusive clubs are known for free-flowing alcohol and unlimited food where one can relax in a private space before a flight, away from the bustling crowds of the terminal.

They used to be reserved for the upper echelon of travelers including top elite status holders and those flying in premium cabins.

Now, lounge membership programs such as Priority Pass are offering average travelers a chance to buy their way into lounges for a better travel experience, regardless of their status or seat assignment.

Priority Pass offers three membership levels ranging from $99 to $429 offering access to lounges around the world. Most of the lounges are smaller, boutique lounges compared to those operated by the airlines but it does partner with airlines such as Alaska Airlines and Virgin Atlantic for access to some of their lounges as well.

While I wouldn’t normally sign up for the program, even with how much I travel, a membership into the program was given to me as a perk of being a Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholder and I got to test it out on a recent visit to Orlando.

Here are my first impressions of the program that aimed to open up a new world for me when I travel.

When Priority Pass was first debuted, it was a way for the masses to get a glimpse into the good life when traveling by opening up access to airport lounges.

caption A Priority Pass lounge. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Before the program, access to most lounges typically required having elite status, traveling internationally in a premium cabin, or purchasing a membership or day-pass to an airline club.

caption A Delta Sky Club at JFK Airport Terminal 4. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

With Priority Pass, travelers pay an annual fee and then lounge access would either be discounted or free depending on the membership that was chosen.

caption The Priority Pass website. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Current rates for the program range from a $100 annual membership with a $32 fee per lounge visit to a $429 annual membership with unlimited visits.

caption Priority Pass membership options. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Priority Pass also partners with credit card companies and banks to offer a special membership to premium cardholders, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve.

caption Chase Sapphire Reserve source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The special membership, called Priority Pass Select, is included in the annual fee for cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve and allows unlimited visits with guest access at no extra charge.

caption A Priority Pass Select membership card. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

American Express Platinum members were formerly able to receive membership until Amex pulled out, already having its own line of American Express Centurion Lounges.

caption An American Express Centurion Lounge. source John Parra / Stringer / Getty Images

Access to Priority Pass lounges over Centurion Lounges was the draw for me to get the Chase Sapphire Reserve as the number of Priority Pass lounges are greater than Centurion Lounges, especially overseas.

caption A Priority Pass lounge in London. source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The process to sign up was simple and all I had to do was go to my Chase Ultimate Rewards portal and activate the perk, which could be done before the credit card was even shipped.

caption Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Six business days later, I could access my membership number from the same portal and get a digital card by downloading the app, not even needing the physical membership card, though it came a few days later.

caption Priority Pass activation on Chase Ultimate Rewards. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

With my new membership in hand, I was ready to use the perk on my first domestic trip of the year from New York to Orlando via Raleigh and back. Much to my surprise, Priority Pass only had useable lounges in only one of these cities.

caption Delta boarding gate in Raleigh. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Though JFK Airport has no shortage of Priority Pass lounges, I would be traveling outside the hours where Priority Pass members would be allowed into the lounge at my terminal.

In Raleigh, there were no priority pass lounges or partner restaurants in the entire airport, meaning I’d be on my own once again.

caption The main terminal at Raleigh Durham International Airport. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Orlando, on the other hand, had two Priority Pass lounges that I’d be able to use and were open during the times of my visit.

caption Orlando International Airport. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Both lounges were operated by the same company and had the same name — The Club MCO — and are the only post-security shared-use lounges at the airport.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

After I landed, I headed straight to the lounge to spend my layover in comfort. Luckily, it was even located in the Delta concourse so I didn’t need to walk far.

caption Airside 4 at Orlando International Airport. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Finally, time to experience a Priority Pass lounge, or so I thought…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

When I arrived at The Club, I experienced firsthand one of the many gripes with Priority Pass: the waitlist. I joined the waitlist at around 6:30 p.m. and received a phone call a half-hour later when space finally opened up, 45 minutes before my flight was called.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Once I finally got upstairs, all I needed to do was to scan my boarding pass and Priority Pass card and was set. I was already impressed by the expansive lobby space as soon as I walked in.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

I had heard mixed things about Priority Pass lounges, especially since there’s a common gripe that the program has eliminated the exclusivity of lounges, but I was excited to give it a try.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

To my surprise, the lounge was large and spacious with ample seating and plenty of amenities.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

There was a full-service complimentary bar,…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Food station with hot and cold options…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

A snack bar…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Coffee maker…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Soft-serve drink machine…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Decent selection of tea…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Game room…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Large quantity of power outlets…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And complimentary WiFi.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Drinks stations were also scattered through the lounge for easy access.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The food selection wasn’t vast but had a variety of light options that would be ideal for just before getting on an airplane. The cold selection included wraps…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Fruit..

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Salads, and sandwiches.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And the hot selection included soups…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Coconut curry chicken…

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And tortellini alfredo.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Desert options were also offered including cookies and brownies.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The lounge is a nice space to relax in before a flight, especially if traveling in economy where amenities are scarce.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Overall, I was impressed by the lounge and the 45 minutes flew by.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

It wasn’t the best lounge I’ve ever been in but the food was tasty, the drinks were cold, and the seats were comfortable, which is all I need when I travel.

caption The Club MCO. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Even with the visit, the high price tag of a Priority Pass membership is enough to keep me away. It is, however, a nice perk of having the Chase Sapphire Reserve and helps make the $550 annual fee go down easier, especially for a heavy traveler.

Though I couldn’t use Priority Pass in New York or Raleigh on this trip, I did see that the program has member lounges in cities on my upcoming trips.

Even airports in the more remote cities that I’ll be visiting such as Seville, Spain and Marrakesh, Morocco offer Priority Pass lounges, which is a credit to the program’s widespread reach.