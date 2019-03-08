PRISM Awards 2019

IN.FOM makes it three in a row as Outstanding PR Consultancy of the Year. Mr. Steve Leonard, Founding CEO, SGInnovate, awarded Outstanding PR Champion.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 March 2019 – IN.FOM clinched the Outstanding PR Consultancy of the Year award at the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS)’s 15th PRISM Awards held on 7 March, making it the winner in this prestigious category in three consecutive PRISMs – 2015, 2017 and 2019. Mr. Steve Leonard, Founding CEO, SGInnovate, was awarded the Outstanding PR Champion.

IPRS has presented the PRISM Awards biennially since 1987 to recognize the best in PR efforts in Singapore and the region. PRISM 2019 saw a record number of entries and nominations for its 32 categories, including eight new categories, that spanned a wide spectrum of competencies in the PR and Communication sphere including corporate reputation and corporate responsibility; social/digital media campaigns; integrated, B2B and B2C campaigns; and crisis and issues management. The award categories covered the public sector, the corporate field, as well as the not-for-profit arena.

A distinguished panel of judges comprising seasoned PR and Communication professionals, selected a total of 47 entries for the Excellence (14 winners) and Merit (33 winners) awards. Fifteen awards were also presented to individuals for their achievements and contributions in the field of PR and Communication by the IPRS Council. The winners received their awards at a gala presentation ceremony held at the Mandarin Orchard Hotel this evening. Mr Seah Kian Peng, MP for Marine Parade GRC and CEO NTUC FairPrice Co-operative, was the Special Guest. Among the 300 guests present were the heads of National PR associations from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Hongkong.

“The Institute is heartened by the strong support by the industry for the PRISM Awards. There were more entries. The distinguished panel of judges found more entries to be worthy of recognition. There was great support from our members and their clients and guests, and from sponsors. This goes to show that the PRISM Awards is growing and is relevant as a benchmark for professionalism in our industry,” said Mr Robert Conceicao, President, IPRS Council 2017/2019.

Among the Award recipients were:

Individual Awards

Mr Steve Leonard, Founding CEO, SGInnovate [Outstanding PR Champion].

Mr Eric Chan, Managing Director, PR Communications [Outstanding PR Professional].

Consultancy Awards

IN.FOM [Outstanding PR Consultancy of the Year].

Voodoo Communications — Client: Singapore Police Force [Best PR Campaign of the Year].

Excellence Awards

AIA Singapore [Outstanding Overall Corporate Reputation Programme — Singapore] .

Grab [Outstanding Overall Corporate Reputation Programme — International].

Voodoo Communications — Client: Singapore Police Force [Outstanding Public Sector Campaign].

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore [Outstanding Content].

IN.FOM — Client: Microsoft [Outstanding Content].

AXA Insurance Singapore [Outstanding Content].

Ogilvy Singapore — Client: National Arts Council Singapore & Temasek [Outstanding Corporate Responsibility Programme].

Weber Shandwick — Client: Fitness First Singapore [ Outstanding Crisis/Issues Management Programme].

Klareco Communications [Outstanding Crisis/Issues Management Programme] .

. Voodoo Communications — Client: Singapore Police Force [Best Social/Digital Media Campaign].

AXA Insurance Singapore [Best Social/Digital Media Campaign].

Weber Shandwick — Client: Hotels.com [Outstanding Integrated Campaign – Hospitality].

IN.FOM — Client: Microsoft [Best B2C Campaign — International].

Weber Shandwick — Client: Hotels.com [Best B2C Campaign — International].

The full list of PRISM Awards 2019 recipients can be found at https://www.iprs.org.sg/prism-awards-2019-winners/

Refer to Annex A for two captioned photographs showing IN.FOM, winner of the “Overall Outstanding PR Consultancy” award and Mr Robert Conceicao, IPRS President, presenting the certificate of appreciation to Special Guest, Mr Seah Kian Peng, MP Marine Parade GRC, CEO, NTUC FairPrice Co-operative.

Annex A





IN.FOM, winner of PR Consultancy of the Year with Special Guest, Mr Seah Kian Peng, MP, Marine Parade GRC, CEO, NTUC FairPrice Co-operative.





Mr Robert Conceicao, President, IPRS presenting the certificate of appreciation to Special Guest, Mr Seah Kian Peng.