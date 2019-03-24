A privacy group is suing for the public release of Robert Mueller’s report

caption U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s signature is seen on his letter to lawmakers about the submission of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report is seen in Washington source Reuters

A civil liberties privacy group is suing for the public release of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report.

Mueller submitted his final report on Friday, triggering immediate speculation over how much of it – or any of it – would eventually become public.

Attorney General William Barr has not yet submitted a summary of the report to Congress, though media outlets speculated he could still do so by the end of the weekend.

A US civil liberties privacy group has filed a lawsuit seeking the public release of the special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center brought the Freedom of Information Act suit against the Department of Justice, the group said in an announcement posted on its website on Friday.

Mueller wrapped up his final report on Friday and submitted it to Attorney General William Barr, who is charged with deciding how much of the report to release to the public – or whether any of it should be.

As of Saturday evening, Barr had not yet submitted a summary of Mueller’s report to Congress, though media outlets speculated that such a summary could still come as early as this weekend.

Media outlets have also reported that Mueller did not recommend any further indictments in the report. The Russia probe, however, has already resulted in criminal charges against more than 30 people and entities – including former members of President Donald Trump’s campaign team.

“The public has a right to know the full scope of Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election and whether the President of the United States played any role in such interference,” the lawsuit said.

“The public also has a right to know whether the President unlawfully obstructed any investigation into Russian election interference or related matters,” it continued. “The requested records are vital to the public’s understanding of these issues and to the integrity of the political system of the United States.”