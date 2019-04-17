Markets Insider launches private-company data pages with help from Crunchbase

source Getty Images / Spencer Platt

If you’re a loyal user of Markets Insider, you might have noticed something new on the site this week.

Thanks to a partnership with Crunchbase, information about thousands of private companies is appearing on Markets Insider for the first time.

To explore the new data, try reading a couple of the stories we’ve already written using it, like “PagerDuty, the 3rd unicorn IPO of the year, rockets higher by 50% in its trading debut” or “The IPO market has come storming back. Nasdaq’s head of healthcare listings gave us the lay of the land”.

Or maybe you have a specific company in mind that you want to investigate further. If that’s the case, try searching for the company in the top right, in the same way you’re used to searching for stocks or ETFs on Markets Insider.

If you do, you’ll find yourself on a brand new type of page on Markets Insider, the private company data page.

source Markets Insider

Curious about Airbnb, Slack, or Stripe? Markets Insider now has that information. On their respective company pages, you’ll find information about the company valuations, as well as their founders, board, and recent funding rounds.

Finding reliable information about private companies is a notoriously tricky task. Crunchbase has made a name for itself by uncovering this information and is now the world’s leading site for accurate information on often-secretive private companies. It’s why we decided to work with them to bring our users the most timely private-company funding information we can.

“We’re excited to partner with … Markets Insider and bring the power of Crunchbase to their members, enabling professionals to access data most important to them when discovering innovative companies and the people behind them,” Jager McConnell, CEO of Crunchbase, said. You can read Crunchbase’s announcement post here.

Our reporters will be actively citing the new pages in their stories and have already found it helpful in their reporting. We hope you like them just as much as we do, and be sure to let us know what you think.