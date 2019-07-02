I toured a gated estate outside of Moscow that was built by the ‘Trump of Russia.’ From its golf course to the mansions I was forbidden to photograph, it wasn’t hard to see its appeal for the country’s billionaires.

caption Agalarov Estate was built by a Russian billionaire real-estate developer who’s been nicknamed the “Trump of Russia.” source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Agalarov Estate is a private gated community for billionaires about 30 miles outside of Moscow, Russia.

It was built by Aras Agalarov, a Russian-Azerbaijani billionaire real-estate developer who’s been called the “Trump of Russia” for his tendency to put his own name on his developments.

The estate includes an 18-hole golf course and golf club, three restaurants, a beach club, a luxury hotel, a 5,000-square-foot fitness center, a spa, a school, and more. who l

I recently got a tour of Agalarov Estate, and it was even more pristine and private than I’d imagined.

About 30 miles outside of central Moscow is a 741-acre luxury gated community where Russian billionaires live in houses that cost between $6 million and $50 million.

On a recent trip to Russia, I got an exclusive tour of the Agalarov Estate. It was a pristine, high-security estate, so private that I was forbidden to photograph the homes themselves.

Here’s what the prestigious community looks like.

Agalarov ‘s company, Crocus Group, has developed more than 43 million square feet of property throughout Russia, including restaurants, residential complexes, a concert hall, a bank, an exhibition center, and a luxury shopping center, according to its website.

Agalarov Estate is about an hour’s drive from the center of Moscow, depending on traffic.

The development was completed about 10 years ago.

On a recent trip to Russia, I got an exclusive tour of the community with local luxury real-estate experts Leonid Nikitskiy, head of country real estate at Moscow Sotheby’s International Real Estate, and Alexey Korotkikh of Villagio Estate.

My tour guides told me that businessmen, politicians, and even some celebrities live in the exclusive Agalarov community. The majority of them are from Russia.

We passed through a security gatehouse to get into the estate.

I was told that I was not allowed to photograph any private homes, only the shared spaces.

The cheapest home at Agalarov Estate costs $6 million, with prices reaching up to $50 million.

There are some houses today that could ask $100 million, my guides told me, but people living in the community rarely sell.

And when they do, their homes are usually not publicly listed, but shopped around via word of mouth as “whisper listings.”

The wealthy suburb is pristinely landscaped. The grass of the golf course is perfectly manicured and watered, and various types of trees were planted throughout the property.

I was told that 15 years ago, this area was nothing but a field.

The estate has its own private beach club for residents, which includes an Italian restaurant serving European and Azerbaijani cuisine.

Outside is a resort-style pool with lounge chairs and umbrellas, which overlooks a picturesque lake.

I didn’t see many other vehicles driving around during my time at the estate, but those I did see were spotless, shiny luxury cars.

Some of Agalarov Estate’s residents travel back and forth from Moscow via helicopter, my guides said.

Agalarov Estate has its own private hotel that can be booked only by residents.

While I wasn’t able to photograph the homes at Agalarov Estate, my tour guide told me the hotel is a good example of the houses’ style.

Indeed, many of the stately-looking homes I saw were made of brick and featured elegant design details like columns.

Back in 2008, Agalarov told The Telegraph that the houses in the community would all have different designs.

“Styles differ,” he said. “They will all be replicas of famous architectural styles. I believe it’s going to be the best quality housing project in Russia.”

I stepped into the hotel to have a look around.

The lobby of the hotel, outfitted in marble, featured a grand staircase and a massive bouquet of peonies and other fresh flowers set on a table in the middle of the entryway.

A lavishly decorated seating area connects to a lobby bar.

The hotel includes a luxury spa complex with an indoor pool, a hot tub, and a hammam.

Nine spa rooms offer facial and body treatments, various types of massages, and Thai herbal steam and aromatic baths.

Here and there throughout the hotel, I spotted an ornate golden “A” logo.

In addition to the beach club, Agalarov Estate residents also have access to a luxury gym, Crocus Fitness.

The 5,000-square-foot fitness center has three indoor tennis courts and three outdoor courts.

The exercise venue also offers a boxing ring, weight machines, treadmills, and other cardiovascular machines.

The fitness center was empty when I walked through.

Residents also have access, of course, to the golf club.

Membership at the club costs 950,000 rubles per year, or just under $15,000, and members can invite up to three guests.

Agalarov’s 18-hole golf course was designed by American architect Cal Olson.

The golf course opened in 2010, according to the American Society of Golf Course Architects.

Inside the club, a statue of a golfer in mid-swing greets residents just past the reception desk.

The club’s main lounge area features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and marble floors.

There’s also a golf shop that sells clothes and gear.

The golf club holds one of the estate’s three restaurants.

Parties and other events are often held at the restaurant following golf tournaments.

Next to the golf club is the community’s private English school, the Kingsley School.

The teachers are native English speakers and classes are often held outside, according to the website.

As we drove through the gated community, I was increasingly disappointed that I wasn’t able to take photos of the lavish homes, which I was told range in size from about 19,300 square feet to nearly 27,000 square feet.

The community is made up of about 260 homes that sit on more than 741 acres.

I couldn’t even photograph homes that were unsold and still under construction, of which I saw a few. But I shouldn’t have been surprised.

Throughout my time in Russia reporting on luxury real estate, I was repeatedly told that ultra-wealthy Russians (and there are many – Moscow is home to 70 billionaires) value security and privacy above all else.

And those two factors, of course – along with ritzy amenities like a private beach club and golf course – are exactly what make the Agalarov Estate so appealing to Russia’s upper crust.