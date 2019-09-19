You and your friends could rent an entire island off the coast of Belize for your next group trip

caption If you ever wanted to live the life of the “Bachelor In Paradise” cast, now is your chance. source Kanu

Kanu Private Island is an all-inclusive, private resort off the coast of Belize.

The island features five villas that can accommodate up to 10 adults and 10 children, making it ideal for large families.

Amenities include a private chef, a fishing and snorkeling guide, and complimentary massages.

Eight adults can stay on the private island for a week for about $500 a night per person; for a party of 10 adults, there’s a $175 nightly surcharge per person.

The island has luxury outdoor showers, a freshwater pool with a swim-up bar, and king-sized beds.

Have you ever sat at home watching “Bachelor In Paradise” and wondered to yourself, “How can I go on a vacation like that?”

Well, Kanu Private Island might be the answer to your problem. The small island off the coast of Belize is an exclusive vacation spot that can accommodate large groups of up to 10 adults and 10 children, making it ideal for large families.

Packages are all-inclusive according to the Kanu website, and they feature amenities like personal concierge services, captain and boat services for local excursions, and access to kayaks, paddleboards, snorkeling gear.

As to be expected, it’s expensive to take a trip to Kanu. A Kanu representative told Insider that the island costs $3,950 per night for a week’s stay for eight people, which is about $500 per person for night, excluding the 9% Belize tax. And although the island can fit 10 adults, there’s a $175 nightly surcharge per adult if you do bring 10 guests rather than eight.

Take a look at the island’s lavish villas and stunning surroundings below.

To get to the private island of Kanu, guests must first fly to Belize City and then take a shorter flight to Placencia, Belize. The Kanu team then takes guests to the island via speedboat.

caption The island would be yours exclusively for the duration of your visit. source Kanu

The Kanu website says it takes about an hour and a half in total to get from Belize City to the island (keep in mind that you’ll have to get yourself to Belize City, too). Flights to and from Belize City and Placencia are included in the package for a limited time only according to the site, taking some of the additional cost burden off of guests.

One additional trip on the speedboat to the mainland is also included in the fee for a week’s stay, according to a representative for Kanu.

Then, you’d be taken to one of five villas, each of which can host four guests.

caption Two adults and two children can fit comfortably in each villa. source Kanu

All of the villas have high bamboo ceilings and stunning views, according to the Kanu website.

Three of the villas have a master bedroom with a king-sized bed.

caption There’s no shortage of natural light in the homes. source Kanu

While three villas have a master bedroom, only one of the villas on the island has the loft pictured above. According to the listing on the Kanu website, the loft comes with two twin beds for children.

The other two villas with master bedrooms have pullout beds for kids.

caption The beach surrounds the master bedroom. source Kanu

The villas feature flat-screen televisions and air conditioning, according to the Kanu website, so you’ll be taken care of even if the weather isn’t on your side during your stay.

The remaining two villas have double beds rather than king-sized ones, though the beachfront view is the same.

caption Your group would have access to all five villas. source Kanu

The duplex villas can each accommodate two kids and two adults, according to Kanu’s representative.

Once you’ve dropped off your luggage in your bedroom, you can rinse off the day of traveling.

caption The bamboo ceilings extend to the bathrooms, too. source Kanu

Villas feature outdoor bathrooms, including showers, according to Kanu’s website.

You can watch the waves while you rinse the sand off for the day.

caption The waterfall showerhead is an added bonus. source Kanu

And you don’t have to worry about keeping it clean, thanks to the complimentary housekeeping services that are included with the package, according to a Kanu representative told Insider.

Some of the villas even have soaking tubs.

caption The island is all about relaxation, from the luxury beds to the huge tub. source Kanu

The Kanu website suggests that the tubs are designed to accommodate groups with children, but that doesn’t mean adults can’t enjoy a bath, too. You can also have a massage to help you relax further; a Kanu representative told Insider that four complimentary massages are allotted per group per day during a stay.

After a bath or massage, you can relax on the central patio, which all of the guests share.

caption The outdoor space offers more views of the ocean. source kanu

With Wi-Fi available throughout the island, you’ll be able to scroll through your phone as you sit. But you’ll probably be too busy admiring the views to bother.

And then you can head into the central building, which features a living room, dining room, large bar, and kitchen.

caption Guests staying in all five villas would use the main space for eating and drinking. source Kanu

All of your meals and snacks would be prepared by a personal chef, and you can enjoy local beer and spirits at no additional cost, according to the island’s representative. The main area also sits next to a freshwater pool, complete with a swim-up bar.

Wine, Champagne, and top-shelf spirits aren’t included in the cost of a reservation, so if you fancy a drink you’ll need to pay a little extra.

caption The open floor plan allows you to see the beach whenever you want. source Kanu

The Kanu representative also told Insider that other exceptions to the inclusive package include additional trips to the mainland, diving or deep-sea fishing, and gratuity to the island team.

Find out more about staying at Kanu Private Island here.