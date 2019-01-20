A private island an hour from NYC is for sale for $13 million, and it comes with 2 homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and a private helipad

caption Petre Island includes two homes designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. source Douglas Elliman

A private island in New York is for sale for $12.9 million.

Called Petre Island or Petra Island, the property includes two homes designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The island, which sits in Lake Mahopac in Carmel, is only about an hour’s drive from New York City.

It includes a private helipad and boat dock.

You can now buy a private island an hour from New York City for $12.9 million.

Known as Petre Island or Petra Island, the property boasts two homes designed by iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright. One is a 1950s guest cottage and one is a sprawling, four-bedroom house that juts out over the lake.

The home includes a private rooftop helipad and a boat dock.

Margaret Harrington of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Here’s a look at the one-of-a-kind property.

A private island in New York is for sale for $12.9 million.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

The island, called Petre Island, is located in Carmel, New York, a little over an hour’s drive from New York City.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

Two houses designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright sit on the property.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

The island has been on and off the market and was previously listed for $15 million in 2017.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman, Curbed

The first house is the original 1950s guesthouse …

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

… and the other is a four-bedroom residence that juts out over Lake Mahopac.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

A helipad on the roof of the main house makes the property just “a quick helicopter ride from Manhattan or Westchester Airport,” the listing notes.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

A staircase leads down from the house to the boat dock.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

The house is built around a large rock.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman, Town & Country Magazine

The inside of the home is decorated in warm, earthy tones.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

Stonework is scattered throughout the house, including in the modern kitchen.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

Several fireplaces help cozy up the home.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

Some of the bedrooms open up to balconies overlooking the lake.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

The bathrooms are minimal yet luxurious.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

Wooden shelving and storage are built into the home …

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

… and huge skylights let in plenty of natural light.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

One section of the house extends out over the water and offers panoramic views of the lake.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

Outside, expansive living areas allow al fresco dining …

source Douglas Elliman

… or warming yourself up by a fire in colder weather.

source Douglas Elliman

You’ll have the nearly 11 acres of the island all to yourself.

source Douglas Elliman

There is some controversy over the main house on the island.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Douglas Elliman

According to Curbed, Frank Lloyd Wright designed a 5,000 square foot home for the island in 1950 but ended up building a small cottage instead, after the owner came to the realization that he couldn’t afford the larger one.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Curbed

Years later, a new owner of the island had the original design built, but the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation does not recognize it as an authentic Wright design.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Curbed, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

Still, the geometric elements and blending with nature embody Wright’s designs. And the private island setting is quite the draw in itself.

source Douglas Elliman

Source: Curbed