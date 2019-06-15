caption Columbia and Pea Islands are for sale for $13 million. source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Two private islands just 30 minutes from Manhattan are on the market for $13 million. Pea and Columbia Islands are .2 nautical miles apart from each other.

The islands are about 10 minutes from New Rochelle by boat, according to listing agent Patti Anderson.

The current owner fully renovated the 5,625-square-foot home on Columbia Island, Anderson told Business Insider.

The home is self-sustaining and includes four bedrooms, two baths, a lower-level media room, a navy boat, and a barge.

For $13 million you can own two private islands that are just 30 minutes from Manhattan by boat.

Pea and Columbia Islands sit .2 nautical miles apart on the Long Island Sound in New Rochelle.

The current owner fully renovated the 5,625-square-foot home on Columbia Island, which includes four bedrooms, two baths, an open kitchen, a lower-level media room, a boat, and a barge, listing agent Patti Anderson told Business Insider.

Anderson also confirmed to Business Insider that the home is completely self-sustaining. On the roof are two independent solar panels that generate enough energy to operate the house, while a Reverse Osmosis Desalination system turns the seawater around the island into fresh, drinkable water.

Pea Island has been left in its natural state and spans nearly five acres. It includes an open beach and an abundance of indigenous plants.

Take a look at the two islands below.

Pea Island and Columbia Island are about 30 minutes from Lower Manhattan by boat.

caption The islands are in the upper right side of the map, about 30 minutes from NYC. source Google Maps

The two islands sit .2 nautical miles from each other and are for sale for a collective $13 million.

caption Columbia Island is visible in the foreground. Pea Island is behind it. source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Columbia Island was built in the 1940s by CBS to house a radio transmitter. Before the current owner purchased the Island, it was owned by the College of New Rochelle and used for marine biology studies.

The current owner spent nearly a decade renovating it and installed windows, wiring, and walls with corrosive-resistant materials to protect the home from water and storms.

Columbia Island, the smaller island of the two, has a fully renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom, 5,625-square-foot home.

The island is completely self-sustaining. The two solar panels on the roof generate enough power to operate the house.

A reverse osmosis desalination system turns the seawater around the island into fresh, usable water for the home.

caption One of the two bathrooms in the home. source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

A lower-level media room with exposed brick wall sits parallel to the large living space.

An open floor plan connects the living space to the kitchen, which can be seen in the background of the photo below.

The open kitchen is newly renovated with stainless-steel countertops.

A rendered image of the dining room shows what the open-kitchen area could look like furnished …

… as well as what one of the bedrooms would look like when furnished.

The home includes two 50kW backup generators and a blast and fire-resistant door to protect the machinery.

The home comes with a boat and a barge.

Pea Island can be seen from the rooftop on Columbia Island. Pea Island spans nearly five acres and includes an open beach and an abundance of indigenous plants.

The house, according to Bloomberg, is nearly hurricane-proof, with a five-foot thick, 14-foot-tall seawall.

caption An aerial view of Columbia Island. source William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

