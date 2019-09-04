A private island 60 miles outside of Manhattan just hit the market for less than $1 million, and it comes with a 4-bedroom home — take a look inside the property.

caption An aerial view of Willow Island. source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

A private island that spans .66 acres in Putnam County, New York is on the market for under $1 million.

Just 60 miles from Manhattan, Willow Island comes with a four-bedroom house, a solar-powered boat, a 600-square-foot studio, and an $850,000 price tag.

Read more: 3 private islands in Belize just hit the market – and at less than $530,000 a piece, they each cost less than the typical home in NYC and Honolulu. Here’s what the money will buy you.

According to the online listing, the four-bedroom home was built in 1932 from the same stone quarry as the Holland Tunnel – a tunnel located under the Hudson River that connects Manhattan and Jersey City.

Keep reading for a look at the island.

Willow Island is located on Putnam Lake in Patterson, New York. Putnam Lake is about 60 miles north of Manhattan.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

Willow Island sits right off the mainland and is accessible by boat. It comes with a four-bedroom house, a 600-square-foot studio, a solar-powered boat, and an $850,000 price tag.

source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

According to the online listing, the island’s four-bedroom home is believed to have been built in 1932 from the same stone quarry as the Holland Tunnel.

source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

The home is two stories tall and spans 1,922 square feet.

source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

And, according to the online listing, it’s available fully furnished.

caption The kitchen. source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

The living area and the kitchen area are separated by a stone wall.

source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

The home features hardwood floors and modern appliances.

caption The dining area. source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

There are four bedrooms …

source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

… and one-and-a-half bathrooms.

source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

To help show off the island’s scenic views, the main house boasts 35 windows.

source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

The island certainly doesn’t lack space. The 600-square-foot studio, featured below, is its own stand-alone structure.

source Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

The buyer will be able to travel to and from the island using a solar-powered boat, which is shown below.

source Courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

According to the online listing, a driveway and a garage — located on the mainland — are also included in the sale.

caption A view of Putnam Lake from Willow Island. source Houlihan Lawrence

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

The island’s $850,000 price tag makes it more than twice the price of the area’s median home — but an absolute bargain compared to what you’d get 60 miles south, in NYC.

caption Pea and Columbia islands in New Rochelle. source William Pitt / Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

The median listing price in Putnam County is $397,707, which means the Willow Island home is pricey by the area’s standards – but it’s still much cheaper than other private islands for sale near Manhattan.

Just consider Pea and Columbia Islands on the Long Island Sound in New Rochelle. The two islands are just 30 minutes from Manhattan and are currently for sale for a collective $13 million.

Source: Zillow, Business Insider