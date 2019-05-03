You can now fly from London to Paris on a private jet for less than $850, fine dining and Champagne included

caption Living like an A-lister may not cost as much as you think. source Getty/Extreme-Photographer

An on-demand private jet charter company has launched fixed prices for summer between some of Europe’s most popular destinations.

PrivateFly’s new rates are 30-50% cheaper than usual.

This means you could fly from London to Paris for as little as £650 ($845), provided you go with five others friends or family members.

Meanwhile, Business Class flights with British Airways between London and Paris can cost as much as £345 ($450) one way.

You’ll still get the full VIP package on the discounted private flights though, with plenty of Champagne.

Flying by private jet is the pinnacle of luxury.

You don’t have to line up through security and passport control, and you can recline in plush leather seats with ample leg room, being waited on hand and foot – most of us can only dream of travelling in such a way, reluctantly resigning ourselves to the fact that it’s probably only going to happen if we win the lottery or befriend a billionaire.

However, one company is trying to make flying private more affordable.

PrivateFly, a booking platform for on-demand private jet charter, has just launched fixed prices for summer 2019, which include flights for as little as £650 ($845) per person.

caption The Nextant 400XTi. source PrivateFly

The new “City Pairs” are discounted, fixed rate private jet flights between some of Europe’s most popular destinations, with prices 30-50% lower than average.

To take advantage of the deal, however, you need to fill the plane with six seats, so it’s ideal if you’re travelling with family or friends for a special celebration.

For example, a one-way flight between London and Paris on a Nextant 400XTi private jet costs £3,880 ($5,045) in total, which, when divided by six, is £647 ($841) each.

To put this into context, Business Class flights with British Airways between London and Paris can cost as much as £345 ($450) one way.

Read more: Outrageous photos show what flying on private jets is really like, from private bedrooms with plush bedding to exquisitely crafted meals served with Champagne

While PrivateFly’s flights might be discounted, that doesn’t mean your luxury experience will be compromised.

Skip the hectic airport experience by going through a separate VIP terminal, complete with plush lounge for a pre-flight beverage (or just arrive 15 minutes before take-off if you’re in a hurry).

Walk straight to your jet outside and board via a red carpet, in case you didn’t already feel like enough of an A-lister.

Whilst on-board, enjoy luxury cuisine and, of course, plenty of Champagne.

caption Leg room is not an issue. source PrivateFly

Here are the prices and destinations available, all one-way:

London and Paris Le Bourget: £3,880 ($5,045) or £647 ($841) per person in a group of six

London and Geneva: £5,174 ($6,728) or £862 ($1,120) per person

London and Nice Côte d’Azur: £6,036 ($7,849) or £1,006 ($1,308) per person

London and Milan Malpensa: £5,605 ($7,288) or £934 ($1,214) per person

London and Ibiza: £7,760 ($10,091) or £1,293 ($1,681) per person

London and Palma: £7,760 ($10,091) or £1,293 ($1,681) per person

Paris Le Bourget and Geneva: £3,880 ($5,045) or £647 ($841) per person

Paris Le Bourget and Nice Côte d’Azur: £4,742 ($6,166) or £792 ($1,029) per person

Paris Le Bourget and Milan Malpensa: £4,742 ($6,166) or £792 ($1,029) per person

Milan Malpensa and Rome Ciampino: £4,311 ($5,606) or £719 ($935) per person

Adam Twidell, CEO of PrivateFly said: “On-demand private jet pricing in Europe can fluctuate when demand is highest, particularly in the summer peak.

“So we’re delighted to have secured priority access to a fleet of Nextant 400XTi jets for our clients, at exclusive prices – which are guaranteed to stay that way, whenever they want to fly.”

The prices have been converted from fixed Euro prices, and all flights to and from Italy will also incur a €100 ($112) Italian Luxury Tax per passenger.