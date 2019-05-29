Private sector employees in Singapore earned higher wages in 2018 despite inflation: MOM report

Improved profitability was the main factor that contributed to the increase in proportion of establishments that raised their employees’ total wages. The Straits Times

Employee wages saw a healthy growth in 2018 as Singapore’s economy and labour market improved over the year, according to the latest report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

On Wednesday (May 29), the Manpower Research and Statistics Department released key findings from its Report on Wage Practices 2018, which revealed that total wage had continued to grow at a faster pace than in 2017 even after taking inflation into consideration.

The findings were based on data from the Survey on Annual Wage Changes 2018, which involved 5,300 private establishments that each had at least 10 employees.

Total wages – which included employer Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions – in the private sector rose by 4.6 per cent in 2018, compared to 3.8 per cent in 2017. Real total wage saw a sharper increase from 3.2 per cent in 2017 to 4.2 per cent a year later.

In 2018, total wage growth was notably higher than the preceding year across most industries, particularly for finance and insurance services, as well as professional services where the highest growths were observed.

Other industries including manufacturing, food and beverage services and retail trade saw similar or moderated wage growth instead.

Improved profitability was identified as a prominent factor contributing to the increase in proportion of establishments that raised their employees’ total wages, from 65 per cent in 2017 to 67 per cent in 2018. During the same period, average wage increase was also raised from 5.1 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

In addition, there was a drop in proportion of establishments that cut total wages from 9 per cent in 2018 to 12 per cent in 2017. However, average wage cuts were higher in 2018 (-4.3 per cent) than in 2017 (-3.9 per cent).

On the whole, 81 per cent of employees received wage increases in 2018, a slight increase from 79 per cent in the year before.

The report added that the employers’ practices on wage increases and variable payments were in line with the 2018/2019 National Wages Council’s (NWC) recommendations.

“The performance of establishments and individuals were employers’ main considerations when determining wage change or variable payment,” the report said.

It was also noted that profitable companies granted their employees higher wage increases and bonuses compared to loss-making establishments.

A markedly higher number of employers adopted the NWC’s quantitative guidelines concerning outsourced low-wage workers, from 44 per cent in 2017 to 55 per cent in 2018.

Although the adoption rate for low-wage employees among establishments slid from 48 per cent to 45 per cent, companies cited poor business conditions as the main reason for not offering wage increases.

Read also: