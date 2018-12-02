Priyanka Chopra shares photos from her epic pre-wedding song and dance party with Nick Jonas and family

caption Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate at their Friday night pre-wedding celebration. source Splash News

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were married Saturday in one of two ceremonies planned for the weekend.

The two shared photos celebrating the traditional pre-wedding Mehendi ceremony on Friday.

Sunday morning, Chopra shared more photos from the pair’s lavish Friday night Sangeet, a musical celebration, that show off the happy couple partying with friends and family.

The two are having a second traditional Indian wedding ceremony on Sunday.

The three-day wedding consisted of two lavish pre-wedding celebrations, a traditional Mehendi and an extravagant Sangeet, a traditional musical celebration which brings together families of the bride and groom.

The three-day wedding consisted of two lavish pre-wedding celebrations, a traditional Mehendi and an extravagant Sangeet, a traditional musical celebration which brings together families of the bride and groom.

Chopra shared photos from Friday’s event on Instagram, which consisted of musical and dance performances by family, including Joe Jonas and Chopra herself.

caption Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a sparkling gown as she performs at her Sangeet. source Splash News

caption Priyanka Chopra is seen dancing with members of her family. source Splash News

A sangeet is typically hosted by the bride’s family with members of the groom’s family invited. It’s a way for the two families to bond and become one. According to The Knot, the celebration offers a chance for family members to get to know each other before the big day. In the past, a traditional sangeet could have lasted for days on end.

caption Priyanka Chopra looked overjoyed to be surrounded by loved ones during the reception. source Splash News

Nick Jonas had his three brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, by his side at the ceremony to celebrate the big day with him.

caption Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Frankie Jonas pose together at Nick and Priyanka’s Sangeet celebration. source Splash News

“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Chopra wrote on Instagram of the night. “Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual..and to see what each side had put together.”

caption Everyone came together for one giant group family photo. source Splash News

On Saturday, the two were married in one of two ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India. Both Chopra and Nick Jonas wore custom designs by Ralph Lauren in a Christian ceremony.

The fashion designer has never designed wedding gowns for anyone outside his family, but he made an exception in this case. Lauren brought the two together when he invited both as guests to the 2017 Met Gala. The two started dating about a year later.

A second, traditional Hindi wedding ceremony will take place Sunday.

