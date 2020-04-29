Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood tributes to the late ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Irrfan Khan

caption Priyanka Chopra led the tributes for Irrfan Khan. source Universal Pictures/Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor Irrfan Khan, who died in a Mumbai hospital after being admitted for a colon infection.

Khan was a Bollywood star but also made a mark on Hollywood thanks to key roles in “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Jurassic World,” “Life of Pi,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man” amongst others.

Priyanka Chopra, who starred with Khan in “7 Khoon Maaf,” led the tributes, tweeting: “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic.”

Shoojit Sircar, who directed Khan in “Piku,” tweeted: “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.”

Ava DuVernay, Anushka Sharma, Vir Das, and Bhumi Pednekar also tweeted their love and admiration for Khan amongst hundreds of touching tributes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Following the death of Irrfan Khan, tributes have been pouring in for the actor, who starred in Bollywood films throughout his career as well as worldwide hits like “Jurassic World,” “Life of Pi,” and “Slumdog Millionaire.”

Amongst the tributes was a heartfelt tweet from Priyanka Chopra, who starred with Khan in “7 Khoon Maaf” in 2011. Chopra wrote:

“The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family.”

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Director Shoojit Sircar, who directed Khan in “Piku,” tweeted: “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.”

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma tweeted: “With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti.”

With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti ???? — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 29, 2020

Indian comedian and actor Vir Das also tweeted his condolences, writing that “Irrfan Khan was a true artist, possibly the truest one we had.”

Das wrote that “everyone in this country and the world rooted for him,” and thanked him for his art and advice.

Irrfan Khan was a true artist, possibly the truest one we had. An amazing human being. Everyone in this country and the world rooted for him. Because of his talent, his humility, what he overcame, what he accomplished. Thank you for your art and your advice. Gone too soon ???? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 29, 2020

“Selma” director Ava DuVernay also tweeted her love for Khan, calling herself a “grateful fan.” DuVernay wrote: “When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films.”

A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films. pic.twitter.com/aA9RAjsxSl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his death “a loss to the world of cinema and theatre”.

“He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Others who also tweeted tributes to Khan were actor Mohanlal, actress Taapsee Pannu, and actress Bhumi Pednekar, who wrote: “Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances. You were an institution & an inspirational force.”

Read more:

‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Jurassic World’ actor Irrfan Khan dies aged 53

People are dragging Priyanka Chopra for clapping at nothing to support coronavirus first responders: ‘Simply a comedic masterpiece’

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she decided to date Nick Jonas after seeing his music video for ‘Close’