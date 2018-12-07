Priyanka Chopra has changed her name on Instagram following her wedding to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram.

The Bollywood star updated her profile following her wedding to American singer Nick Jonas.

Fans are expressing their excitement at the news.

The arrival of Instagram has brought about a whole host of new relationship milestones, from the first time your crush likes your photo to your first couple selfie.

Perhaps the biggest sign of commitment to a partner that a person can make on the social network is changing their name, which is exactly what newlywed Priyanka Chopra has done.

Following her lavish wedding celebrations with new husband Nick Jonas, Chopra has changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram.

caption Priyanka Chopra’s new Instagram profile source Instagram

The Indian actress and singer, 36, hasn’t amended her handle on the photo and video-sharing platform, nor her names on Twitter or Facebook.

And it appears the newlyweds are relishing their married status – Jonas, 26, commented on Chopra’s Instagram post of her Vogue cover saying “wifey.”

Nick Jonas liked and commented on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post: https://t.co/tqxmO9K8kk pic.twitter.com/jv0C3sgnmt — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) December 6, 2018

The Instagram update comes just weeks after Hailey Baldwin changed her name on Instagram to Hailey Bieber, following her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Newlyweds Jonas and Chopra have not only had a busy week of wedding celebrations with the eyes of the world watching, but they’ve also had to cope with a viral article questioning their relationship.

In a now-deleted comment piece on The Cut, writer Mariah Smith called Chopra a “modern-day scam artist” and accused the bride of tricking Jonas into marrying her.

The Cut has now apologised for the article, and fans across the world have rallied together to Chopra’s defence.

Somebody legit had the nerve to suggest that Priyanka Chopra, star of a dozen Bollywood mega-hits, is a social climber for marrying Nick Jonas, star of Camp Rock 2. https://t.co/dlktqBAftr — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) December 5, 2018

“The way Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka Chopra is the real definition of love,” wrote one person.

The way Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka Chopra is the real definition of love. — Glideey (@itsmeglidejn) December 6, 2018

Fans are equally impassioned about Chopra’s name change.

“I never thought that I’d be this happy to watch someone who wasn’t me marry Nick Jonas,” wrote one person on Twitter.

omg Priyanka Chopra just changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on instagram, and I never thought that I'd be this happy to watch someone who wasn't me marry Nick Jonas, but ily girl, im so happy for you, and i hope you two have a lifetime of happiness together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9LlgX0UoWH — oneli???? (@OnieXOX) December 7, 2018

“It’s all too much to handle,” wrote another.

From changing her name to “Priyanka Chopra Jonas” to Nick calling her “wifey” it’s all too much to handle❤️???? and it’s making me wanna get married ASAP! ????????

@priyankachopra @nickjonas what are you giys doing to me! pic.twitter.com/D90cedjmiI — Sαмα ♡ (@VarunSama_x) December 6, 2018

And for others, the news was verging on fatal.