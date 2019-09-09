Priyanka Chopra explains why she was MIA for the VMAs, and why she edited herself into a photo with Nick Jonas

- Priyanka Chopra Jonas was absent from the 2019 MTV VMAs, which the Jonas Brothers (comprised of husband Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas) attended.
- When the band won the award for best pop, Joe kissed Sophie Turner (who he married in 2019) while Kevin embraced Danielle Jonas (who he wed in 2009). Nick awkwardly stood in the middle without a date.
- Chopra Jonas told “Entertainment Tonight” that she missed out on the event because she was sick. To make up for being a no-show, the actress edited herself into a photo with her husband.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she was too sick to attend the 2019 MTV VMAs with Nick Jonas, so she edited herself into a photo with her husband.
The Jonas Brothers (comprised of Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas) were present at the VMAs to perform and accept the award for best pop for “Sucker.” Joe and Kevin were joined by their wives, Sophie Turner (who married Joe in 2019) and Danielle Jonas (who wed Kevin in 2009). Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” at the Toronto International Film Festival, the 37-year-actress revealed how she felt about missing the award show.
“It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it very often,” Chopra Jonas told “ET,” adding that the couples planned on having dinner after the show.
When the Jonas Brothers won an award at the VMAs, Joe and Kevin were seen kissing their partners while Nick awkwardly stood in the middle.
Afterward, Chopra Jonas joked about the moment by editing herself into an image of the pairs embracing, using a photo of the duo that was taken in May in Cannes, France. She shared the modified photo on Instagram with the caption: “I’m always with you @nickjonas.”
“I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell,” she told “ET.” “I was watching it from my couch at home and when they won, just seeing his face I felt like, ‘Ugh.’ I felt like I let him down at that point because I should have been there, but I was so sick.”
The “Isn’t It Romantic” star went on to say that the ability to edit the VMAs photo is “the reason why I love technology.”
