Priyanka Chopra says she didn’t ‘understand the gravity’ of being married to Nick Jonas

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LLV

Priyanka Chopra discussed the significance of being married to Nick Jonas and said she didn’t fully understand it when they tied the knot in December 2018.

“Married life is different,” Chopra said during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “There’s a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend, even a husband and a fiancé. I didn’t understand the gravity of that when I got married.”

The actress also appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and said that she didn’t realize how much of a big deal it was for her to add her husband’s last name to her own.

“I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family and I’m a little traditional and old-school like that,” she said. “But I don’t take away my identity, he gets added to who I am.”

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about the “gravity” of being married to Nick Jonas.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday and talked about how her life has changed since tying the knot with Jonas in December 2018.

The couple exchanged vows during two elaborate ceremonies (a Christian one for Jonas’ religion and a Hindu one for Chopra’s faith) at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

“Married life is different,” Chopra said. “There’s a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend, even a husband and a fiancé. I didn’t understand the gravity of that when I got married.”

The 36-year-old actress added: “But it’s a good thing to be married to a good husband. That makes it easy.”

"There's a BIG difference between husband and boyfriend…it's a good thing to be married to a good husband!"@priyankachopra on *husband* @nickjonas ♥️ https://t.co/0NBhVBHgy9 pic.twitter.com/Osjz8pi9Qc — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 6, 2019

Read more: Joe Jonas says Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are ‘a match made in heaven’

During an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, Chopra also discussed her decision to change her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“I didn’t realize it was that much of a big deal until I did it,” she explained.

When asked if she ever considered not taking her husband’s last name, Chopra said that she knew that she wanted to include “Jonas. ”

“I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family and I’m a little traditional and old-school like that. But I don’t take away my identity, he gets added to who I am.”

Previously, Chopra explained the difference between having a boyfriend and having a fiancé.

“There’s gravitas,” she told “E! News.” “You feel like family, which is just so different.”

Watch the video below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.