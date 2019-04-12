Priyanka Chopra said that she ‘judged a book by its cover’ when she started dating Nick Jonas, and revealed the ‘mind-blowing’ moment she realized he was different

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared at the Women in the World Summit on Thursday in New York and revealed that she “judged a book by its cover” when she started dating Nick Jonas, but there was a “mind-blowing” moment when she realized he was different.

“I didn’t think that this [relationship] would be what it turned out to be, and that’s maybe my fault,” she told moderator Tina Brown during her interview. “I judged a book by its cover.”

The actress explained that she and Jonas were hanging out with friends one day, but she had a meeting to attend. She dropped hints and hoped that Jonas would ask her to stay with them, rather than leave.

Instead, he told her: “Look, I’m not stupid. I know what you’re trying to do, but I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you’ve worked to be where you are. So if you could’ve canceled it, you would’ve done it.”

The singer also reassured her that she wouldn’t miss anything if she left, saying, “I’ll take our friends out for dinner, we’ll wait for you, and you finish your meeting and come back.”

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she underestimated Nick Jonas at first, and revealed when she realized he was different.

“I’ve known him for two years,” Chopra Jonas told Tina Brown during an interview at the Women in the World Summit in New York on Thursday. “I didn’t think that this would be what it turned out to be, and that’s maybe my fault. I judged a book by its cover.”

The two stars began communicating with each other in September 2016 and met in real life in February 2017 at a Vanity Fair Oscars party. Chopra Jonas explained that when she started dating the singer, he “surprised me so much.”

“I call him Old Man Jonas,” Chopra Jonas said of the 26-year-old. “That’s my name for him, OMJ. He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.”

Read more: Priyanka Chopra says she loves the ‘security’ of being married to Nick Jonas: ‘You’re not in it alone’

caption Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that Nick Jonas is “an old soul.” source Rob Kim/Getty Images

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star went on to say that there was one moment in particular that caused her to change her opinion of him. Chopra Jonas explained that she and Jonas “were on a date” and hanging out with friends, but she had a meeting to attend. The 36-year-old said that she was “dropping hints” to her friends, who insisted that she skipped the meeting to stay with them.

“I was like, ‘If someone gives me reason enough to cancel it, I’ll cancel it,'” Chopra Jonas said, hoping that Jonas would chime in and also ask her not to leave.

“He just didn’t pick up the hint,” she continued. “I said it twice, I said it thrice. Finally, he took me aside and he’s like, ‘Look, I’m not stupid. I know what you’re trying to do, but I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you’ve worked to be where you are. So if you could’ve canceled it, you would’ve done it.'”

The actress went on to say that Jonas told her: “I’ll take our friends out for dinner, we’ll wait for you, and you finish your meeting and come back.”

Chopra Jonas said “that was the first time someone has ever done that” and indicated that they respected her work ethic.

“And who gave me credit for what I’ve done,” she added. “It was just mind-blowing for me.”

Read more: Nick Jonas blushed when he talked about when he realized Priyanka Chopra is his ‘partner for life’

Chopra Jonas previously told Vogue about another moment that signaled a turning point in her relationship with Jonas, who she married in December 2018.

The “Quantico” star recalled being on a date in Los Angeles with the singer and being impressed when he told her, “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have.”

She went on to explain that she was never complimented like that before. According to the Vogue story, it was “the moment [Chopra] felt a subtle shift” in their relationship.

“As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, ‘I like your ambition,'” Chopra Jonas said. “It’s always been the opposite.”

Watch the video from Women in World Summit below.